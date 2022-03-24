10 Incoming Transfers Bolster the UCF Football Roster

ORLANDO - UCF lost several really talented players before or at the conclusion of the 2021 season. It’s not easy replacing players like edge defender Big Kat Bryant, defensive tackle Kalia Davis, linebackers Tatum Bethune (transferred to FSU), Bryson Armstrong and Eriq Gilyard, plus offensive weapon Brandon Johnson (11 touchdowns) at wide receiver and multi-year offensive line starter Cole Schneider.

To help bridge that gap, UCF is loading up on transfers. It worked in 2021 (Armstrong and Bryant being two of them), and there’s a chance that UCF has found its niche with recruiting top transfers to Orlando. Here’s a look at the 10 transfers to date and the roles that they could be involved with.

Jason Johnson, Linebacker (Eastern Illinois)

After recording 112 tackles this past season for Eastern Illinois, it is hard to see Johnson not finding a definitive role with the Knights. At the very least, he’s going to contend for playing time at the weak side linebacker position or the Knight position (hybrid linebacker). His athleticism will especially be important against true passing spread teams (think SMU from last season) as he’s a linebacker that can stay on the field and defend against smaller slot receivers and running backs.

Koby Perry, Safety (Austin Peay)

Similar to Johnson, Perry could play the hybrid spot while also playing in the deep secondary. Against a team that is more run heavy, he’s a safety. A team that throws it all over the lot like SMU did last season, moving him around and finding matchups that favor the Knights will be opportunities for Perry.

Lee Hunter, Defensive Tackle (Auburn)

Dominate the man in front of him. That’s the job of a true defensive tackle and Hunter has that physical skill. Getting him back 100% healthy (mentally as much as physically) after a knee injury is the next step to doing that. Once he’s ready to rock (if not already), he changes how offensive lines must consider blocking UCF’s front. Under no circumstance can any team allow a 320-pound monster to consistently hit its quarterback, which leads to double teams. That also opens up one-on-ones for Tre’mon Morris-Brash and other UCF pass rushers when Hunter is in the lineup.

KD McDaniel, Edge (Kentucky)

Speaking of pass rushers, McDaniel will be one of the players that benefits from Hunter. He’s also a player that can play defensive end or the standup edge rusher (similar to Bryant last season). So there’s a chance to watch McDaniel find his place within the defense in different ways.

Terrence Lewis, Linebacker (Maryland)

Speed. Lots of it. Lewis will probably use that speed at weak side linebacker, but he’s capable of playing any of the linebacker positions. He’s as talented a player that’s ever signed to wear a Knights uniform. That includes Daunte Culpepper. Now, like Hunter, he needs to come back healthy from knee surgery and find his way onto every defensive unit that the Knights operate. His all-around skills will be needed in every game this fall.

Kemore Gamble, Tight End (Florida)

As versatile a tight end as there is in college football, Gamble will really help open up the different personnel groups that UCF employs. 12 personnel (1 running back & 2 tight ends) can now be a mainstay, something Head Coach Gus Malzahn could certainly lean on with Alec Holler also returning at tight end. Seeing Gamble stretch the field as a tight end will also allow the offense for the Knights to dictate to defenses. Gamble’s 414 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions for the Gators from last fall could very well go up this next season in Orlando for the Knights.

Kobe Hudson, Wide Receiver (Auburn)

Step right in. Hudson is the most likely replacement for the departing Johnson at receiver. Does he score 11 touchdowns like Johnson? Not likely, but he’s still a valuable asset on what should be a much more well balanced UCF offense. Hudson’s skills can be good for boundary, slot or the wide side of the field. Boundary is the best bet for where he will find a home long term, but it’s also a situation where he can move around to keep defenses guessing. That’s a reason that Hudson’s 580 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns while at Auburn might increase in 2022 with UCF.

Ryan Swoboda, Offensive Tackle (Virginia)

Along with Grable (see below), Swoboda is a reason that Samuel Jackson can move inside and play guard, at least theoretically, for the entire 2022 season. A starter the past two seasons for the Cavaliers, it’s a great addition for the Knights to bring home the Orlando-area talent for his final season of eligibility. Swoboda could have gone to numerous other programs. Yet another big recruiting win for the Knights.

Tylan Grable, Offensive Tackle (Jacksonville State)

Grable is a former quarterback turned tight end, and now he’s an offensive tackle. That’s quite a ride. He’s one of the most athletic big men in college football. He is the other reason that UCF can move Jackson inside if it desires. Grable is also a candidate to play multiple positions along the offensive line due to his natural talent.

John Rhys Plumlee, Quarterback (Ole Miss)

Plumlee is in a quarterback battle and one that is absolutely going to be heated through spring and into the fall. Regardless, he’s capable of playing unique roles as a signal caller and as a running back or wide receiver. This is a phenomenal athlete. While many believe he’s going to win the quarterback job outright, even if Plumlee does not, he’s still going to impact games this fall in some way, shape or form.

Transfer Inforamtion by the Numbers

*From the above ten players, five will play offense and five will play defense.

*Five of the transfers played in the SEC last season (Hunter, McDaniel, Hudson, Grable, and Plumlee).

*Four of the transfers played high school football in the state of Georgia (Perry, McDaniel, Hudson and Grable).

*With Gamble and Hudson, they combined for 994 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season. Combining them with UCF’s already high-level of skill talent is intriguing.

*With UCF’s biggest recruiting needs being in the front seven of the defense, all five of the defensive transfers will likely be directly involved with front seven play when considering Perry is a player that’s capable of playing the Knight position. In short, front seven recruiting is an example of how UCF maximized its opportunities to fill critical recruiting needs via the Transfer Portal.

