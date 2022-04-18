Skip to main content

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

The Knights are having a big recruiting weekend, landing a prospect that fills a major position of need in the class of 2023.

ORLANDO - One of the keys to UCF’s recruiting class is finding balance. Sure, the Knights need receivers and running backs, a quarterback in every class. Those players need guys up front to block as well. That’s where the UCF Football team made its mark on Saturday.

During his unofficial visit to UCF, Jamal Meriweather decided to commit to Head Coach Gus Malzahn. He’s the first offensive recruit to pledge to the Knights for the class of 2023.

A player with a high upside because he’s not yet filled out yet, Meriweather has offers from Southern California and Utah out West, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Michigan State, West Virginia, Marshall, and Minnesota up North, as well as Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina down South. For Good measure, he has Virginia Tech as well, a program on the edge of Dixie.

Meriweather’s length lends the notion that he’s a future offensive tackle. This rep is a great example of what the long arms of a major college offensive tackle look like.

As UCF continues to build towards joining the Big XII, adding a prospect like Meriweather is a very good pickup. He has a bright future in Orlando.

Note: Inside The Knights will have a full film break down of Meriweather later today. This is a really intriguing prospect that has the ability to play early during his UCF career and UCF fans should get to know him well.

