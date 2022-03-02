UCF Will Host Talented Wide Receiver Tyler Williams in March

The UCF coaching staff will be bringing in top Lakeland wide receiver Tyler Williams for an unofficial visit.

ORLANDO - The Knights are still banging the recruiting drum, going after one of the state of Florida’s top prospects in wide receiver Tyler Williams from Lakeland High School.

The Polk County football program is one of the nation’s most recognizable as it consistently sends football players to major programs across the country. It’s also the same program as 2022 UCF defensive line signee Kheanist Thompson.

As for Williams, his offer list is very impressive. Florida State, Florida, UCF, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Stanford, and Oklahoma are some of the offers for the two-sport star. Growing up, Williams was actually a basketball player first and foremost, and he's still a top-notch basketball player.

That block shot shows Williams’ hops and defensive prowess on the hardwood, and he’s been a terror for the Dreadnaughts on the gridiron, too.

After losing the quarterback battle last fall camp, the Lakeland coaching staff decided to try Williams out at receiver. Talk about a natural transition! He absolutely destroyed the competition. He even had a three touchdown game. Not shabby for a first-year receiver.

When combined with his natural athleticism and hand-eye coordination, Williams ascended to being one of the Sunshine State’s top receiver prospects in a hurry. That’s why the following visits are important for every school on his list of potential colleges:

UCF will have a chance to once again battle with top football programs for an elite player. Williams is, without a doubt, a national recruit because he earned it on Friday nights; he’s also been tremendous during the early portion of the seven-on-seven season with Prime Truth 7v7 out of Tampa.

Can the Knights make a move for this 6’4”, 190-pound talent? His March 19 visit is very important for UCF’s recruiting efforts.

