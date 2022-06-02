Going Deep, 2022 UCF Receiving Corps

With the speed of the 2022 UCF receivers, there are bound to be fireworks within FBC Mortgage Stadium this fall.

ORLANDO – Historically speaking, UCF has been a big-play passing offense. That does not appear to be something that will change once the 2022 season begins.

Of course there is Ryan O’Keefe. He’s a burner; O’Keefe also makes defenders miss in space. That’s why he was the target of so many screen passes this past season. Once the football reaches his hands, the defense better be ready to break down and make a sound tackle. Even then, there’s no guarantee that O’Keefe will be brought to the turf. He’s also valuable in another way.

UCF's most consistent big-play threat would be Ryan O'Keefe. UCF Athletics

O’Keefe not only gets over the top of the defense, he also creates situations where teams feel they need to double him. That opens the field for all the other skill players to be one-on-one. Knowing that information coming into games, it makes it much easier for UCF Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey and the offensive staff to plan out what plays to call. Further, it could also set up checks for the quarterback based on what happens with the coverage for O’Keefe. Because of O’Keefe just being on the field, he’s helping the rest of the receivers have more opportunities. That’s where this becomes fun to discuss.

With the addition of Auburn transfer Kobe Hudson, not only does UCF gain a player that’s 200-pounds and can run over a defensive back, he’s also fast enough to run past the free safety and score on a deep post. The other likely contributor at boundary receiver, Jaylon Griffin, had good moments in the spring game as well. Both of them will benefit from playing with O’Keefe, as well as potentially with one another. More on that below.

From 2022 spring practice, the emergence of Jaylon Griffin is a major development for the UCF receiving corps. UCF Athletics, Bright

While Griffin is not likely to out run O’Keefe, he’s also a 6’3” receiver. His length is a big part of him getting deep down the field. It’s a good bet that Griffin catches a few deep balls and/or fades this fall by using his height and length. That’s a great combination for defeating defensive backs. Another player hoping to break out in 2022, much like Griffin, would be Jordan Johnson.

While he did not make an impact in 2021, Johnson was a national recruit for a reason. If he puts it all together, there’s no reason to believe he cannot also be a big-play threat this fall. He’s certainly fast and athletic enough to do so. There’s also the situation of “the jackrabbits” coming onto the field for opposing defenses to worry about.

Amari Johnson is a burner. The senior from Miami was used mainly on screens and quick passes this past season, so do not be fooled. When he’s in the open field, that’s one guy that defenders will often find difficult to catch. He did well during the spring game and he should see considerable action this fall. Two incoming freshmen are similar to Johnson in what they can do.

Xavier Townsend and Quan Lee both played in the slot, out wide, at running back, and even in the backfield during their high school days. Their coaches wanted them to touch the football any way possible; for good reason.

Xavier Townsend is an explosive athlete no matter where he lines up. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Both players were electric in high school by way of making defenders miss in space, as well as running deep routes and catching the football down the field. Between Johnson, Townsend or Lee, those are three more dangerous players for UCF that can score at any time. There’s one more wildcard to discuss.

Like Townsend and Lee, incoming freshman Tyler Griffin can really run. He’s a long and lean athlete like Griffin, however, and that 6’4” frame could be a weapon in a myriad of ways. He’s nimble enough that playing running back was part of his repertoire during his days as a prep player. That’s incredibly rare for a player that’s as tall as Griffin. It’s because he also possesses excellent shake-and-bake for a player his size.

Overall, there’s much to like about the group of receivers for the Knights this fall. They all have the ability to take a short pass and score or run by the defense and score on the long ball.

