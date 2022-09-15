How to Watch: UCF at FAU

On Sep. 17, the UCF Knights will head to Palm Beach County to take on the Florida Atlantic Owls.

This will be the first game coming off the tough loss at home to Louisville. How will the 1-1 Knights respond? That is an especially interesting question with the unknown injury status of Ryan O’Keefe. Perhaps the Knights rally with O’Keefe and/or other members of the team being banged up.

UCF started off red hot and then did not perform nearly as well in the second half, especially on offense with zero points scored. The Knights should be seeking redemption against a solid but unspectacular FAU team that is 2-1.

Here’s the pertinent information for fans to know heading into the contest.

Series History

According to the UCF Athletics website, the Knights are 3-0 against the Owls all-time.

In 2019 - UCF 48 and FAU 14.

2018 - UCF 56 and FAU 36.

2003 - UCF 33 and FAU 29.

Game Day

Location: FAU Stadium.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: CBSSN, Dish: 158, DirecTV: 221.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME SiriusXM channel 213.

Betting Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -8 over FAU.

The over/under point spread is 60.

Money line has UCF -376 (-118), and FAU +250 (-110).

AccuWeather Forecast

It will be another hot game for the Knights to play in. Down in Boca Raton, the high for the day will be 87 degrees. In the evening, the forecast is a little bit cooler, but with a caveat.

Look for low 80s and a definite chance of rain with a possible thunderstorm. For anyone heading to the game, be prepared to get wet.

“Times of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in the area.”

Max UV Index: 5 (moderate - during the day for tailgating).

Wind: 9 miles per hour out of the east, with max gusts expected to be around 13.

Rain Probability: 87%.

Rain amount: .4 inches.

Average cloud cover: 70%.

Sunset: 7:23 p.m. EST.

