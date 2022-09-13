UCF Football Offensive Statistics Through Two Games

Gauging the offensive statistics from the Knights first two contests provides the facts with regards to a handful of key numbers. After taking a look, a few thoughts below the actual numbers.

UCF Offensive Statistics

35.0 points per game.

153 total plays, 944 yards, 472 yards per game, and 6.2 average per play.

Rushing: 87 attempts, 505 yards, 5.8 average, 252.5 per game, and five touchdowns.

Passing: 36 of 66, 54.5%, 439 yards, 6.6 average per pass, four touchdowns and one interception.

47 total first downs, with 29 versus South Carolina State and 18 versus Louisville.

Red zone: scored seven touchdowns from 11 trips inside the 20, 63.6% success rate.

13 of 31 on third downs, 41.9%.

One of three on fourth down conversions, 33.3%.

There are several explosive plays that need to be noted by John Rhys Plumlee, Johnny Richardson, Javon Baker, Kemore Gamble, etc., that truly increase the overall numbers. That’s not the full story, however.

From watching the Knights play offense, this is not a consistent unit, at least not yet. Imagine the output UCF would have if it were not for key penalties.

Johnny Richardson's explosiveness helps to create explosive plays, but can there be more consistency with the offense overall by eliminating mistakes? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

While not all on the offense, the Knights have committed 21 penalties through two games. Head coach Gus Malzahn has been quite upset about it and actually places much of the blame on himself based on the press conference late Friday night and again on Monday.

Ever hear a coach say something to the effect of, “It’s about the details?” That’s where UCF is missing out.

While any UCF fan can appreciate the explosiveness of Richardson, just as one player example, seeing the team march backwards is heartbreaking. That’s especially true after a long catch and run like the ones that Richardson and Baker had called back against Louisville.

Above all else against Florida Atlantic, the Knights need to make the opposition win the game all by themselves, i.e. do not shoot themselves in the foot with mental errors. Now on to analyzing the running game.

Running Game

Heading into the FAU contest, the Knights are No. 9 in the country by averaging 252.5 yards per game. Now there needs to be more consistency. The talent is there.

5.8 yards per tote is really good, but there’s a caveat. The Knights need to be able to grind out drives with power runs between the tackles to help open up run-pass option plays and the passing game overall. That starts with Isaiah Bowser.

Even with Bowser plowing through defenders, there have been some obvious misses with run blocking inside the tackle box. Bowser is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry himself. For a future NFL running back, that’s a shocking total. He’s being hit at or near the line of scrimmage far too often.

It’s not egregious by any stretch, but missed blocks appear to be more about communication, as well as some various aggressive blitzes by Louisville.

Is it something to be overly worried about? Everyone will know the answer after the FAU game. If UCF struggles with inside run blitzes again, or has several busts within the blocking scheme, then there’s cause for concern because a pattern will have developed. Here’s an example.

Javon Baker is off to a fast start for UCF, catching 10 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

If and when FAU shows those Cover Zero looks that Louisville presented, that’s something to pay particular attention to. UCF must be ready to pass the football and make them pay.

The quick game, fade ball, double move, whatever it may be, the Knights must force the opposition to back out of aggressive fronts and blitzes to open up chances for Bowser, Richardson, et al.

Speaking of Richardson, it’s time to find a way to insert him into the lineup at the same time as Bowser, and perhaps a little bit more during the opening quarter. Richardson is averaging 10.6 yards per carry. That type of explosiveness must be on the field more often.

Finding that balance will also increase UCF's third down percentage. It could creep up and reach 45% or perhaps 50% with more cohesiveness.

Overall, if executed better, the UCF rushing attack can literally be one of the nation’s top 10 units in just about any rushing category.

Passing Game

UCF is averaging 219.5 yards through the air. That’s misleading. South Carolina State’s defense is bad. Very bad. The injuries and absences to UCF’s receivers and tight end Gamble aside, there needs to be more consistency.

FAU is another chance to put things together. UCF’s entire offense should be motivated by how poorly it executed in critical moments against Louisville, and the passing game is probably to blame more than anything else.

When thinking of what to look for, the low number of 6.6 yards per attempt should be one’s first priority. Can the Knights execute all phases of the passing game better? The blocking during screens (all players that block), the communication between Plumlee and his targets, and even the play calling, must all improve.

Barring something unforeseen, UCF should pass for 250 or more yards against FAU.

UCF HC Gus Malzahn Talks O'Keefe Injury, FAU's Offense, and John Rhys Plumlee

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram