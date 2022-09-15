Johnny Richardson is UCF's 'X-Factor' vs FAU

This just in: UCF Knights running back Johnny Richardson is fast. Who knew?

In all seriousness, Richardson’s speed must help the Knights overcome what could be a concern versus the Owls, and that would be injuries at wide receiver. More specifically, injuries at slot wide receiver.

Backup Amari Johnson is out with a foot injury until otherwise known, and starter Ryan O’Keefe missed the vast majority of the game against Louisville with an injury as well. His situation is not yet known and will not be until after kickoff against FAU.

That brings up the obvious question of, who’s going to help take reps at slot?

Well, the Knights can certainly move Javon Baker over to slot part of the time. That’s still robbing Peter to pay Paul, as the old saying goes. There’s another option that could at least be used part of the time to help offset any potential losses from the slot position.

A two-tight end set is not out of the question and they are something that UCF used some against Louisville. That’s a good option with Alec Holler and Kemore Gamble as the two primary tight ends available. The best option is this week’s X-factor for UCF, however.

More Richardson. Whether it be from a two-back set or placing Richardson in the slot, the UCF coaching staff can decide on formations prior to the game at FAU. Semantics aside, here’s the real reason UCF needs more of Richardson in the lineup.

10.6 yards per carry from Richardson; 11.0 yards per reception from Richardson. The latter statistic does not even count his long reception that was called back from a holding penalty.

As a runner, Richardson is No. 10 in the nation with his yards per carry average, per CFB Stats. That is something the Knights would do well to tap into a little more often moving forward and beginning with the FAU contest.

Richardson is UCF’s most dynamic player. That’s saying something considering all the physical skill position talent the offense possesses. Pick one: Ryan O’Keefe and John Rhys Plumlee certainly come to mind, among others. There’s also the obvious elephant in the room, too.

The Knights did not exactly tear it up in the second half against Louisville. Zero points and fewer than 100 yards of total offense are embarrassing.

Against FAU, even if UCF goes through a few possessions of not scoring and/or just not looking good on offense, the next possession could be as simple as hitting Richardson on a check down from Plumlee and he’s off to the races.

Sometimes a team needs a jumpstart. A 75-yard touchdown reception would be just that. One that comes with a basic pass that travels maybe 10 yards from Plumlee’s right hand to the waiting hands of Richardson. From there, two or three unfortunate defenders will be left in his wake as Richardson makes defenders miss all the way to the end zone.

Everyone that watches UCF knows that when Richardson touches the football he’s a player that can use speed and athleticism to score in ways that other players can rarely match. That’s why he’s this week’s X-factor as the Knights attempt to get back on track offensive against FAU.

