Reviewing Today's Press Conferences: Podcast
ORLANDO - Press conferences can be helpful in a multitude of ways. If there's an issue, reporters ask questions. If members of the media are fortunate enough, the information is actually offered to the media.
That last point is part of what happened multiple times during today's press conferences and it's why The Daily Knight podcast centered on the people that spoke.
Talking Points
*UCF's defensive front seven has a chance to be special.
*A major reason why would be nose guard Lee Hunter, as pointed out by coach Williams.
*Josh Celiscar talked about leadership and the standard of play for himself and others on defense.
*KD McDaniel's role will be more expansive than originally believed.
*Adding McDaniel just makes players like Celiscar and Tre'mon Morris-Brash that much more exciting and impactful.
*The depth of the overall front seven may not be perfect, but there simply are so many talented front seven players in the starting lineup that UCF's front seven should be the best in the AAC this year.
*Then there's Johnny Richardson, who really went into detail about what he needs to do to improve as a running back.
You can also find this podcast on Spotify and Apple. Here's the YouTube version:
More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!
Recent Articles From Inside The Knights
Johnny Richardson Maturing On and Off the Gridiron
10 Incoming Transfers Bolster the UCF Football Roster
Read More
UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Make List for Top Alabama Safety
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #5, OL Samuel Jackson
UCF Recruiting Tracker: Top Polk County Cornerback Visiting Knights
Prospect Profile: QB Malachi Singleton
UCF Recruiting Notes & Podcast
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson
Recruiting Class Impact: Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.
Knights Add LB Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 Recruiting Class
UCF Football Recruiting News & Notes
Should Deshaun Watson Be Allowed To Play in the NFL?
Elite Local Prospect Sincere Edwards Taking Notice of UCF
FCS All-American Linebacker Jason Johnson Transferring to UCF
UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #7, LB Terrence Lewis
UCF Hosting Legacy Quarterback Recruit Malachi Singleton