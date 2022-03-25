Reviewing Today's Press Conferences: Podcast

An overview of what UCF Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, defensive end Josh Celiscar, and running back Johnny Richardson had to say.

ORLANDO - Press conferences can be helpful in a multitude of ways. If there's an issue, reporters ask questions. If members of the media are fortunate enough, the information is actually offered to the media.

That last point is part of what happened multiple times during today's press conferences and it's why The Daily Knight podcast centered on the people that spoke.

Talking Points

*UCF's defensive front seven has a chance to be special.

*A major reason why would be nose guard Lee Hunter, as pointed out by coach Williams.

*Josh Celiscar talked about leadership and the standard of play for himself and others on defense.

*KD McDaniel's role will be more expansive than originally believed.

*Adding McDaniel just makes players like Celiscar and Tre'mon Morris-Brash that much more exciting and impactful.

*The depth of the overall front seven may not be perfect, but there simply are so many talented front seven players in the starting lineup that UCF's front seven should be the best in the AAC this year.

*Then there's Johnny Richardson, who really went into detail about what he needs to do to improve as a running back.

You can also find this podcast on Spotify and Apple. Here's the YouTube version:

