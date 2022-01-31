Quan Lee Inks Third NIL Deal, Ca$hing in on Hard Work

Incoming UCF Football freshman wide receiver Quan Lee has inked his third NIL deal, this time with Your Brand Voice.

With the wave of athletes that are taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules that have been lifted across the USA so that student-athletes can profit while still playing in the NCAA, UCF Football signee Quan Lee is making sure to be active with companies that want him to sponsor their companies.

The 5’10”, 175-pound wide receiver is an incredibly gifted player on the gridiron, and he’s also marketing himself quite well. The third NIL deal has Lee helping Your Brand Voice, a digital marketing company in Orlando.

That’s deal No. 3 for Lee, and here are the other two companies that he’s been working with to promote their brands.

Real estate is a hot commodity across the United States, and it’s absolutely booming in many places in Florida. Well, Travous Dever and The Keys Company wanted to promote their business with Lee, and he’s absolutely done so.

The third company that’s aligned with Lee would be JS2 Cattle Company, located in Geneva, Fla., just northwest of Orlando and fairly close to UCF.

Lee is no stranger to hard work and finding a way to make a dollar. He started his own business, called ACE Moving Company in 2021. He’s never looked back. He’s one of those players that works hard in the weight room and with conditioning, plus the efforts of his own business while being a high school star for Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz. That’s admirable.

So, from his hard work on the gridiron that allowed him to gain a scholarship that he accepted from UCF, to the moving company and NIL opportunities, Lee also has found ways to market himself and his brand. He's a great example of how hard work does truly pay off. It’s still more than that. People respect self-starters, and Lee’s own business is proof of that.

As he continues to work towards his ultimate goal of one day reaching the NFL Draft and hearing his name called to cash in on millions of dollars, Lee is making money and helping Florida businesses along the way. Lee is truly cashing in on hard work.

UCF Football's high school signee profiles: film breakdown and evaluation of each recruit

