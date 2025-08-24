When Will Bruins Commit Trysten Shaw Debut This Season?
The UCLA Bruins continue to do their thing when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed majority of the players that they will be taking come to December that they will be signing and sending onto the state of California for them to become a Bruin and be someone who will likely compete for a starting job as the UCLA Bruins is always good about giving someone fair chances.
this is allowed them to focus heavily on the 2027 recruiting class which is the class that they have already shown a lot of success in landing not just one or two commit, but they have already landed their third commit in the 2027 Recruit class which puts them above par compared to many of the programs who have yet to land a commit and if they have, they have only landed one.
This time, they have landed yet another wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, but instead of staying inside the state, they showed that they can move outside of the state into one of the other bigger states in the country, which is the state of Texas.
They land at the son of a former NFL star and cornerback, as well as the brother of another player that they will be targeting a future classes. That player is Trysten Shaw. Shaw is one of the better players who play wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class, as well as one of the most electric players in the state of Texas.
Shaw is a track star who is electric with the ball in his hands and someone who can make noise in the short game, as he could turn five yards into 20 if he needed as well as turning up filled with one cut that gives him the true return man mentality.
He said to begin his regular season for his next upcoming season on Friday as he is going to be taking on one of the better teams in the state of Texas. Shaw and Mesquite will be taken to Arlington High School. This game will be taking place on Mesquite's home field, and the Arlington Colts will be entering this game as the slight favorites in what is sure to be a heck of a contest.
