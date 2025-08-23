Bruins Commit Giancarlo Cereghino Set to Begin Season Soon
The UCLA Bruins continue to be one of the better programs when it comes to recruiting the top prospects across the nation as they look to land the better players in the 2026 class as well as the 2027 class with many of their top targets in the 2026 class already committing despite the position that they were being targeted for. One of the players that they were targeting heavily who announced his commitment is a player with high value as he is one of the better long snappers. The Bruins landed the talented prospect over many different schools who wanted to bring him in for his true value which everyone knows is at the long snapper position as he is the best long snapper in the country without a doubt at this time.
The Bruins commit is Giancarlo Cereghino, who is one of the longest committed players in the class as he continues to play such a big factor for any of the success that they have warranted. Cereghino was hopeful for a great season as he is looking to start his season off with a bang as his season begins next Friday. Campolindo will begin their season on the road as they take on Granada High School to begin their season. Campolindo it's entering this game as the favorite, but that doesn't mean that they're going to win. They still have some work that they need to do. Following the season, the talented prospect will be on his way to UCLA to begin his career as a Bruin. Prior to a season beginning, he caught up with UCLA Bruins on their side to detail his decision to commit to the UCLA Bruins and more.
"I committed to UCLA because it feels like home. The coaches are amazing; they can develop me and mentor me. Coach Foster is building something special, and I definitely want to be a part of it," Cereghino stated to UCLA Bruins On SI about his commitment.
He then detailed which coach helped him make the tough choice.
"Coach (Bailey) McElwain (Senior Special Teams influenced my decision the most, because he showed me lots of love when recruiting me. He showed me his coaching techniques, and I know I’ll be developed by the time I leave UCLA with him coaching me."
He left off with a message.
"All glory to God, and let’s work!"
