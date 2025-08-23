Bruins Commit Camden Jensen Starts His Season Soon
Camden Jensen is one of the better players in the 2026 recruiting class, and one of the first commits in the class for the UCLA Bruins. He attends Heritage High School in the state of Colorado, and is easily one of the better tight end commits in the country. The pass catching tight and is looking to be one of the better players in the 2026 class who is currently committed to the UCLA Bruins as he looks to take his talent from the state of Colorado all the way to the state of California to be with the Bruins, following what he hopes to be a successful final season in the state but he has to progress through the season in order to tell the story that he has hopes to be able to tell down the line.
He doesn't begin his high school season until next week when he plays not on a Friday but unusually playing on a Thursday as he set to begin his season at home. With his face and beginning at home, they're expected to be the favorite entering the game, and that is safe to say, as they are the higher ranked program by 50 spots as they look to secure a win in their first contest on Thursday.
Jensen had the opportunity to catch up with UCLA Bruins on our side to talk about his upcoming season before it even starts as the talented prospect is looking to make a successful statement in his last chance at success in the high school scene.
Here is what the talented prospect stated.
"It's your last chance to win, make it count, do everything you can, watch more film, practice harder, faster," the talented prospect stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about how this is his final chance to win and do what it takes.
He then detailed what his personal season goal is.
"I want to triple my receiving yards because I feel like this year I could have more of an impact in the passing game than I have through my 4 years," the tight end commit detailed when talking with UCLA Bruins On SI.
He would leave off with his hopes for the upcoming season.
"We want to win state, plain and simple, but also win a league championship, and it’s cause we’ve barely done either of those when I’ve been there and my coaching staff has been there."
