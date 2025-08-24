Did Bruins Commits Xavier Stinson and Micah Smith Win?
The UCLA Bruins have done a great job when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed many different recruits for many different positions. The Bruins have been searching for many different commitments, but luckily, they have landed the majority of the guys that they would be taking anyway, as they have landed over 20 prospects in the 2026 class and have one of the better recruiting classes in the country.
They haven't missed many prospects, and they have landed many prospects. They were tied into other prospects with one of the states that they've done an excellent job and it's the state of Florida, which they have landed two commitments from the same school, which is a key part of the success that they have shown as they have done this with many different programs across the nation to help build up their recruiting class.
The UCLA Bruins landed two prospects from Vero Beach High School, as they landed a wide receiver commit as well as an offensive lineman. Vero Beach is the home of Xavier Stinson, who is one of the better route runners in the class, as well as one of the better overall wide receivers in the class for the UCLA Bruins as the wide receiver position is arguably the position they have done the best at arguably due to the amount of depth that they have landed.
The other player that they landed is Micah Smith, who is an offensive lineman and argued with the best offensive lineman in the class for the UCLA Bruins, as he is one of the highest-rated recruits in the class who announced his commitment to the Bruins back in June.
The high school program and the UCLA Bruins made their season debut as they debuted against Eau Gallie High School. The UCLA Bruins commits in their program won their first game as they defeated Eau Gallie in their season opener, which came as no shock as Vero Beach is one of the better programs in the nation, not only just the state of Florida, as I am extremely high on this program and believe they have plenty of fire power to be one of the best.
The Bruins continue to watch these two prospects play as they'll be playing once again next week, as all eyes will be on them again as they continue to develop as young men and players.
