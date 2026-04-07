UCLA Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Here is your one stop shot for all things UCLA basketball this offseason.

This offseason could be very make-or-break for UCLA. They already have a lot of talent in place to make some serious noise. However, if they fail to add more talent to complement the talent currently rostered, next season could prove to be a bust. For these reasons, it would be in your best interest to keep up-to-date with this year's portal.

Additions

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins seriously need to key in on a few positions. The first being a defensive minded center along, with a combo guard who will be able to compliment Trent Perry well. If UCLA is able to accomplish this they will be in a great position to make a deep run next season.

Will be updated with each new transfer, along with a player-by-play breakdown:

Name Position Prev. Team HT-WT

Last updated: April 6 at 12:31 am ET

Departures

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins have caught a break this offseason, managing to officially retain their entire core. Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr ., Xavier Booker, Brandon Williams, and Eric Freeny are the primary heavy hitters projected to make an impact next season after re-signing.

The only real departures UCLA has had to navigate are Donovan Dent , Tyler Bilodeau and Jamar Brown, as these players have exhausted their eligibility. Skyy Clark is another potential departure, as he has requested an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. The outcome of that request remains up in the air.

With that said, players who have not yet announced their return will be under the microscope until more information comes out. Players still have the option to opt out until the transfer portal closes on April 21.

Updated Roster for 2026-27

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This current roster is bound to change. Players who have not re-signed can still leave, and because of that, UCLA will need to turn to the transfer portal to fill key developmental roles. Javonte Floyd and Joe Philon are a strong start, but the Bruins’ future beyond this season remains uncertain if they cannot add more young talent. But for now, UCLA's current roster is listed below.

Guards

- Trent Perry #0 JR

-Eric Freeny #8 SO

-Markell Alston #10 SO

-Christian Horry #7 SO

-Jack Seidler #30 SR

-*Skyy Clark #55 SR

Forwards

-Eric Dailey Jr #30 SR

-Xavier Booker #1 SR

-Evan Manijkian #21 SR

- Joe Philon #TBA FR

Centers

-Xavier Booker #1 SR

-Javonte Floyd #TBA FR

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last updated: April 6 at 2:15 pm ET