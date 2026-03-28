Most Important Current Players for Future of UCLA Basketball

UCLA's men's basketball team pushed through a tough season to create momentum at the end, playing its best basketball of the season as it entered the NCAA Tournament. Oftentimes, that can lead to a strong start the following season, and expectations will remain somewhat high.

But this UCLA roster featured six seniors on the last legs of their college eligibility, and with the current era of college sports and NIL, the makeup of a team can change quickly.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Some have called the 2026-27 season a "make or break" year for head coach Mick Cronin, and if he wants it to be a successful season, these are the most important Bruins he needs to keep in the fold.

1. Trent Perry

This one is obvious. Arguably, no player took as big a step forward as Perry, especially during the 10 games Skyy Clark missed with a hamstring injury. Perry's play catapulted him into a permanent role in the starting lineup , and with so many players departing before next season, he'll have a much more vital and prominent role in the backcourt.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Only Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent averaged more points, and with both those guys out of eligibility, Perry becomes the Bruins' top scorer. Depending on what happens with Skyy Clark, he may be the only returning upperclassman who has run the offense as well, which would bring more play-making opportunities but also raise concerns about the depth at the point guard position before the portal season, of course.

2. Eric Dailey Jr.

Dailey Jr. has been one of UCLA's leading scorers the past two seasons and will help Perry carry the offensive load. However, he's much more of a hybrid player who can match up with big guards and smaller frontcourt players than a pure off-ball guard. That's not a bad thing, and it'll help a thin, inexperienced frontcourt for the Bruins.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dunks the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

During his junior season, Dailey also became one of UCLA's best defenders, often earning praise from head coach Mick Cronin during UCLA's surge. Cronin is a defensive-minded coach, and having a standout defender who knows his methods and approach is an advantage.

3. Xavier Booker

Booker is your classic high-potential case. You can see the dynamic skillset on the offensive end, and he's certainly made strides defensively. You could even say he was playing some of the best basketball of his career as the season came to an end, putting up at least 12 points over the final three games.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was the best season of his career so far, and the next step will be for him to become a superstar. He's a former five-star recruit, so the raw skill is there. But as the Bruins' best returning big man, they'll need him to step up more consistently on the offensive end and play more physically on defense. If he does those things, there's a chance he becomes UCLA's best player and certainly the most improved.

4. Eric Freeny

Teammates and coaches have praised Eric Freeny's work ethic, but there just wasn't much time to get him on the court. He was a regular in the rotation, but he only played about 11 minutes per game. That will likely increase in 2026-27, allowing him the opportunity to display his development.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Freeny was another stellar defender for UCLA this year, carving out a role as a freshman. Going forward, it's all about growth and developing him into a sufficient starter. With the potential holes on next year's roster, that process becomes more crucial.

Honorable Mention: Skyy Clark

Clark gets a note here because he plans on applying for another year of eligibility after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury. As of right now, his college career may be over, but these days, it's anyone's guess when it comes to waivers for additional eligibility.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If Clark does return, it'll be a huge boost for UCLA. Not only can he score and defend, but he'd also have the most college experience on the roster. That's a massive advantage in college basketball, particularly when it comes to playing in the Big Ten and competing in the postseason.