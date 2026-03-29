What Freeny’s Return Means for UCLA in 2026–2027

Following a great 2025-26 season, Eric Freeny has officially announced that he intends to stay with the Bruins next season.

With UCLA losing Donovan Dent and potentially Skyy Clark, it is clear that the Bruins do not have much depth in the guard room. However, now that Freeny has officially announced he intends to stay, UCLA now has a cushion if this offseason is not up to par.

BREAKING: Redshirt freshman Eric Freeny intends to return to the #UCLA men’s basketball team, a source close to Freeny confirmed.



My story on @InsideSoCalSpts: https://t.co/cskB1XtWei — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) March 28, 2026

Freeny Has Developed

Freeny is definitely not the flashiest player, at least not yet. As a redshirt freshman, it was clear he wasn't going to get much playing time, but when he did, he always made the most of it. Players like Freeny are why teams are successful.

This season for UCLA, he recorded just 11 minutes per game, averaging 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 37.5% from the field and 37% from the three-point line. Those numbers definitely are not flashy, but that is not what defines Freeny’s impact.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) makes a pass against UCF Knights center John Bol (7) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

His best game came on March 7 against USC, when he played 8 minutes and scored 10 points while shooting 66.7% from the field, along with five rebounds. His eight-point outing in the semifinal against Purdue was also very notable

While these games are rare, it does not take away from what Freeny can do. With more development, this could become a regular occurrence from him, even if he is not a starter. His return means a lot for UCLA; there is no doubt about it.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Freeny Has Tons of Room To Grow

Freeny is an excellent defensive player. For example, against Nebraska, he held Brice Williams to just nine points throughout the contest. Williams was Nebraska’s leading scorer at that point. For a role player like Freeny to minimize a leading scorer’s impact definitely says something.

What makes Freeny so special for UCLA is his ability to serve as that defensive anchor, keeping UCLA competitive even when its primary players are on the bench. As time goes on, Freeny will also expand on his offensive capabilities, which is only a bonus for UCLA.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) brings the ball up court against Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Freeny is definitely a project player for the Bruins. While he has shown flashes on offense and defense, he is not ready to be a player logging 30-plus minutes per game. However, we should see an uptick in his minutes next season, depending on how well UCLA does in the transfer portal.

The bottom line is that UCLA has a stud. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what role Freeny takes as UCLA continues to need more and more from its guards each season. Either way, this is huge for UCLA.