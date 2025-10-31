UC Davis RB Commit Draws Offer from UCLA
Flip season is officially here, and it's hard to point to a more active team than the Bruins. UCLA lost 12 commits in their 2026 class following the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster, and the program's recruiting staff has been trying to add talent to the class late in the cycle.
The Bruins have already flipped two prospects within the last week and have interest in numerous other committed players. Their latest offer was to a three-star running back who's currently committed to UC Davis.
Which UC Davis Commit Did UCLA Offer?
On October 29, UCLA extended an offer to Niles Davis, a three-star running back from Chaminade High School in West Hills, California, who has been committed to UC Davis since June 28.
Davis shared that the Bruins offered him on X, writing, "Very blessed to say I have received a division 1 offer from UCLA."
The young running back had received little to no interest from schools until Washington State extended him an offer on October 27, following his official visit to Pullman on October 25. Since the Cougars offered him, Davis has heard from San Diego State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, and now the Bruins.
After the wave of decommitments following Foster's firing, UCLA no longer has a running back committed to its 2026 class.
Davis isn't a highly touted recruit, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 2,379 overall player in the class, the No. 152 running back, and the No. 232 prospect from California. Still, he'd be a massive addition for the Bruins considering the current state of their class.
Davis' hometown of West Hills is only about 40 minutes away from Westwood, so the Bruins should look to get him on an official visit as soon as possible if they want to land him. UCLA's next home game is against Nebraska on November 8, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he were on campus within the next week.
With Davis' recruitment picking up steam, it wouldn't be surprising if other Power Four programs got involved. While he may stay committed to UC Davis, it seems like there's a real chance that the Bruins can flip him if they act fast.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.