UCLA Women's Basketball: Charisma Osborne Talks Playing Alongside WNBA Legends In Phoenix
The UCLA women's basketball team put together one of the more impressive seasons around college basketball this past year. They overcame some adversity and still ended up as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
They sent one of their leaders to the WNBA this season, guard Charisma Osborne. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 25 pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft, keeping her on the West Coast.
Osborne opened up about heading to Phoenix and now getting the chance to play alongside some of the better players in the game. This includes Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud of the Mercury.
“Diana Taurasi is like the GOAT of basketball, so to be able to learn from her is just gonna be so fun, and I can’t wait for that,” Osborne said. “Natasha Cloud – I love her energy, I love when she used to play for the Mystics and she was so much fun to watch, so it’s kind of unreal to say that I’m going to be teammates with Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud.”
Osborne will get to learn from some of the best to ever step on the floor, giving her the chance to grow her game even more. She is a defensive-minded guard, who will certainly help Phoenix out a lot this season. This was a great landing spot for her and the UCLA faithful can't wait to see what she does at the next level.