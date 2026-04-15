Where Bruins Currently Stand in Transfer Portal Rankings
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The Bruins have been on fire throughout this transfer cycle.
Not only are they ranked eighth in the nation, but they also sit second in the Big Ten, just behind Indiana, which is ranked second overall. With less than a week remaining in the portal entry window, UCLA could still push into the top five.
Players in the transfer portal are ranked by star ratings. UCLA has landed three players in Jalen Petty, Filip Jovic, and Sergej Macura. Both Petty and Jovic are rated as four-stars with an overall grade of 0.9300, while Macura is a three-star with a grade of 0.8600.
Jaylen Petty | 4-Star
The top transfer UCLA has landed is Jaylen Petty. He was ranked No. 46 overall in this year’s transfer cycle after a strong freshman season at Texas Tech, where he averaged 30.5 minutes per game.
Petty averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field. He also scored 24 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Akron, proving he can deliver in high-impact moments. He is a huge addition for the Bruins and a major reason why UCLA’s class is ranked so highly.
Filip Jovic | 4-Star
Filip Jovic is UCLA’s second-best addition this cycle. Entering the portal as a four-star, he had a solid freshman campaign and showed he could be a dynamic presence in the paint. He should immediately help improve UCLA’s rebounding.
Last season, Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field. He also closed the season with four straight double-digit scoring games, which boosted his stock as a freshman.
Sergej Macura | 3-Star
Sergej Macura may not be on the same level as the other two in terms of ranking, but he is still a player to watch. Despite being a three-star without a firm national ranking, he has the potential to be an important piece of UCLA’s depth.
Last season, Macura averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field. UCLA needed a more physical forward presence in this year’s portal to address its rebounding and defensive issues, and Macura helps fill that role.
The bottom line is that it is still early in the portal process, and there are plenty of prospects who could impact UCLA’s ranking depending on how things play out. Even so, the Bruins have gotten off to a very strong start.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.