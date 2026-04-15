Where Bruins Currently Stand in Transfer Portal Rankings

The Bruins have been on fire throughout this transfer cycle.

Not only are they ranked eighth in the nation, but they also sit second in the Big Ten, just behind Indiana, which is ranked second overall. With less than a week remaining in the portal entry window, UCLA could still push into the top five.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Players in the transfer portal are ranked by star ratings. UCLA has landed three players in Jalen Petty, Filip Jovic, and Sergej Macura. Both Petty and Jovic are rated as four-stars with an overall grade of 0.9300, while Macura is a three-star with a grade of 0.8600.

Jaylen Petty | 4-Star

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The top transfer UCLA has landed is Jaylen Petty . He was ranked No. 46 overall in this year’s transfer cycle after a strong freshman season at Texas Tech, where he averaged 30.5 minutes per game.

Petty averaged 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.6% from the field. He also scored 24 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Akron, proving he can deliver in high-impact moments. He is a huge addition for the Bruins and a major reason why UCLA’s class is ranked so highly.

Filip Jovic | 4-Star

Feb 28, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Filip Jovic (38) controls a rebound during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Filip Jovic is UCLA’s second-best addition this cycle. Entering the portal as a four-star, he had a solid freshman campaign and showed he could be a dynamic presence in the paint. He should immediately help improve UCLA’s rebounding.

Last season, Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field. He also closed the season with four straight double-digit scoring games, which boosted his stock as a freshman.

Sergej Macura | 3-Star

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sergej Macura may not be on the same level as the other two in terms of ranking, but he is still a player to watch. Despite being a three-star without a firm national ranking, he has the potential to be an important piece of UCLA’s depth.

Last season, Macura averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field. UCLA needed a more physical forward presence in this year’s portal to address its rebounding and defensive issues, and Macura helps fill that role.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that it is still early in the portal process, and there are plenty of prospects who could impact UCLA’s ranking depending on how things play out. Even so, the Bruins have gotten off to a very strong start.