Why UCLA Is Doing Everything Right This Offseason

The Bruins have hit this year’s transfer portal very hard, landing three high-impact players who will shape UCLA’s future.

In today’s episode, we will evaluate everything UCLA has done right this offseason and how it will allow the Bruins to be a successful team next season. Many believed next season would be a down year, but UCLA has definitely rewritten that script.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Entering the transfer portal, it was clear UCLA had a lot of work to do. The Bruins lost their top scorers in Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent, along with Skyy Clark, who was essential to the offense last season. Many projected UCLA would target the biggest names available to fill those gaps.

Once the additions started rolling in, it became clear UCLA was targeting players who could change the team’s identity from the ground up. Last season, UCLA finished near the bottom of the nation in rebounding, making it clear that Mick Cronin needed to address that immediately.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first player UCLA brought in was Auburn freshman forward Filip Jovic . Last season, Jovic averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an efficient 64% from the field. He also ended the season on a four-game double-digit scoring streak.

Next, UCLA added Sergej Macura from Mississippi State. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 55.7% from the field. With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Macura gives UCLA both depth and long-term value.

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA Fixing Problems

From these first two additions, it is clear UCLA is focused on fixing its frontcourt issues. Even though Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker sit at the top of the depth chart, they do not bring the same physical presence these new additions provide.

The next player will have the biggest impact on UCLA’s offense next season. Jaylen Petty is the third transfer UCLA has added, and his ability to score at a high level makes him a perfect fit for this roster.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Petty is one of the most impactful players UCLA has brought in this cycle. Not only will he help Trent Perry become the best version of himself, but he also gives UCLA a legitimate scoring threat who can help fill the void left by Dent and Bilodeau.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done everything right this offseason. The Bruins have addressed their biggest weakness with added physicality while also bringing in a high-level scorer who can elevate the offense.