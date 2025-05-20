Bruins Earn Pile of Conference Season Awards
The No. 13 UCLA Bruins (39-15, 22-8) had several names announced on Tuesday, with the Big Ten season awards being released, and after the season that this team had, it was no surprise they filled up the trophy case.
Six different Bruins took home conference awards after phenomenal years, and it started with the sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Nobody deserved both awards more than Cholowsky.
Four Bruins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for incredible seasons, including three hitters and one pitcher. Junior right-hander Michael Barnett was the lone hurler, earning the awards for his Big Ten-best 10-1 record with a 4.23 ERA in 66 innings pitched with 66 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Barnett was UCLA's top starting arm all season and was dominant in big moments. He finished the regular season with a .298 opposing batting average, 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.41 WHIP. Barnett also won the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, showing elite class and respect on the diamond.
The three other second-team selections went to sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu, sophomore Roman Martin and redshirt senior AJ Salgado.
Levu was right behind Cholowsky for the top hitter on the team, leading the Bruins in RBIs with 71, ranking second in the Big Ten in that category. He was beyond dominant with a .326 batting average, 72 hits, 11 doubles, 11 homers and 51 runs scored,
For Martin, he was another key piece to this offensive unit, delivering big swings all season long. He had the fifth-best average on the team (.305), blasting seven home runs with 46 RBIs. He hit the third-most doubles (11) and had the third-best on-base percentage on the team (.451).
Salgado was one of the only veterans to have a huge impact, as most of this UCLA team were sophomores. The redshirt senior had the second-most triples in the Big Ten (4) with the second-most home runs on the team (12).
A batting average of .323, 50 RBIs and an OPS of 1.058 had Salgado as one of the Bruins' top hitters all season. He did an impressive job of switching between the infield and outfield to be another defensive standout for the Big Ten champs.
One freshman Bruin took home an elite award as well, with true freshman right-handed pitcher Wylan Moss being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He was extremely impressive in his first collegiate season, serving as a versatile arm for UCLA, starting and pitching in relief.
Moss made 15 appearances with eight starts, holding a 2-1 record with a 2.43 ERA in 40.2 innings of work. He allowed just 11 earned runs this season on 39 hits with 42 strikeouts and 12 walks. He was third on the team in saves with two.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking Bruins story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE