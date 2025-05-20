Yankees Stars Make Former Bruin Gerrit Cole's Kids' Day
Going into the 2025 MLB campaign, several fans across the league thought the New York Yankees would be in some trouble after hearing the bad news surrounding former UCLA Bruin Gerrit Cole. Cole had to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his elbow on his pitching arm.
Cole was able to play for a small amount last season, but the pain in his elbow this Spring Training was too much for him to ignore. The Yankees are missing their ace for the entire season, but luckily, the Yankees have once again found a way to be a threat in the AL East division.
While Cole isn't going to throw a baseball for the Yankees this season, he still finds ways to attend games to support his teammates. Much like any other injured player on the team, they are all welcome to still be in the dugout and support the team.
Yes, the former Bruin not being able to pitch this year does hold the Yankees back, but it allows him some extra time to spend with his kids. A positive from Cole being out this year is that he can bring his sons, Caden and Everett, to games to meet some of their favorite players.
During a recent batting practice at Yankee Stadium, Cole's kids got to talk to reigning American League MVP winner, Aaron Judge, and young shortstop Anthony Volpe in foul territory. While Cole's boys have met the two stars before, the interaction is still one that warms everyone's hearts.
Judge was joking around with the former Bruins' kids, making them smile and laugh. Judge even told the youngsters that he enjoys when they come around because he performs better at the plate. It's little moments like this that show the human side of professional sports, something that gets lost along the way in heated competition.
The UCLA Hall of Famer will be looking to return to throwing activities later this year but won't be ready to go during the 2025 campaign. The Yankees' ace isn't going anywhere, though, when he can return to baseball action, as they'll be looking for him to lead the franchise's pitching staff to a deep playoff run.
