Former Bruin Gerrit Cole Dealt Heartbreaking News
UCLA Hall-of-Fame pitcher Gerrit Cole received devastating news Monday morning. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he will not throw a pitch for the New York Yankees this season as he has been diagnosed with a torn right ulnar collateral ligament, requiring Tommy John surgery.
In his 12th season in Major League Baseball, Cole has dealt with lingering issues for the past several years, only making 17 regular season starts last year for the 2024 World Series runner-ups. Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams explained the recent injury history for the former Bruin.
"Cole has been dealing with elbow issues since last season, when he missed more than two months of action and didn't make his season debut until mid-June," Williams wrote.
"Last year around this time, he was diagnosed with nerve irritation and edema, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo. He especially felt discomfort during his second Yankees spring training start last Thursday, which caused him to be looked at in the first place."
Just barely into this year's Spring Training, Cole has been nipped with another injury to his throwing arm. He has consistently struggled to stay healthy as he and the Yankees are seeking to agree on a contract extension after opting out of his four-year, $144-million deal, this past offseason.
Cole was a three-year pitcher for the Bruins, drafted No. 1 overall in the 2011 MLB Draft. He was a part of the best UCLA baseball team in program history, finishing with a 51-17 record and making an appearance in the 2010 College World Series.
Tommy John surgery is not a short recovery and it will take many months for Cole to build back to being a professional starter once again. The average recovery time is roughly nine months, that is, if Cole does not experience another setback.
More updates on Cole's status will release in the coming months. He is heading toward the back end of his career, and the injuries are peaking at the expected time of a 12-year starting pitcher. His health will be monitored closely, and he will hopefully be back on the mound for 2026.
