UCLA Transfer Portal Class Jumps in Rankings
UCLA's transfer portal class is quietly and steadily climbing the rankings after the Bruins gained eight more commits on Saturday, with the team officially announcing six of them through social media.
It's a good start for the Bob Chesney Era as the former James Madison boss attempts to rebuild a West Coast power after guiding the Dukes to an unlikely College Football Playoff appearance. His arrival has coincided with the departure of many key players, leaving a myriad of spots to fill, as is now the case for many first-year head coaches.
Chesney has brought in a few players from his James Madison team, but Saturday's bunch included several players from other prominent FBS programs and high achievers from lower levels.
Here are the latest players to commit to the Bruins as of Saturday night.
- Washington wide receiver Marcus Harris
- Notre Dame linebacker Anthony Sacca
- South Carolina wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr.
- Kansas State tight end Brayden Loftin
- Montana State defensive back Jhase McMillan
- Harvard offensive lineman Derek Osman
- UConn defensive back Osiris Gilbert
- Sam Houston punter Curtis Gerrand
* as of this article, Sacca and Rowe Jr. have yet to be announced on team accounts.
These additions come on the heels of landing Utah safety Tao Johnson, Oklahoma State punter Chase Berry, and former Pittsburgh and Cal Poly quarterback Ty Dieffenbach.
Where Does UCLA's Transfer Portal Class Rank?
According to 247 Sports' official rankings, Saturday's additions give UCLA the No. 22 transfer portal class in the nation, just behind Minnesota and ahead of Georgia Tech. The Bruins have a total of 29 commits, which is currently tied for the fourth-most in the country with Arkansas. Only Oklahoma State, Penn State, and Iowa State -- all additional teams with new coaches -- have more.
Most of the transfers have three-star or lower rankings, and Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell leads the group as the only four-star.
Kicker Mateen Bhaghani, the No. 1-ranked kicker in the portal, also withdrew his name and will return to Chesney's version of the Bruins football team. Bhagani has been UCLA's primary placekicker for the last two seasons and has the second-longest made field goal in program history. Having a special teams weapon like that could be beneficial as the team adjusts to life with a new staff, even with so many new players.
While Chesney has work to do, he's been able to fill roster spots quickly. How well the additions help him adapt in his first season in the Big Ten remains to be seen, but the results of the last few days show positive signs. The UCLA job wasn't seen positively by national analysts, so Saturday's haul looks like a major win, especially landing so many players from fellow power conference programs.