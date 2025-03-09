UCLA Hall of Famer Dealing With Alarming Injury Ahead of MLB Season
Former UCLA Bruin and Bruins baseball Hall-of-Fame pitcher Gerrit Cole could be dealt some of the worst news any pitcher could hear right before the start of the 2025 MLB season. After injuries sidelined the former Bruin for some time in 2024, it doesn't look too good for the New York Yankee's ace.
In a recent Spring Training matchup between the Yankees and the Minnesota Twins, the former Bruin took the mound in his second outing. He allowed six runs on five hits, two of which were home runs, which is very unlike the Yankees ace.
Cole was only able to work in 2.2 innings of work, which is below a normal workload for him, even if it is Spring Training. It was later revealed that Cole was having discomfort, enough to give the UCLA product some concern about throwing the baseball more this spring.
Following the game, Cole was taken to get his elbow looked at, making this the second Spring Training in a row where he dealt with issues with his pitching arm. The Yankees do have some pitching depth to work with if the injury impacts Cole's campaign, which he is hoping it doesn't.
Below is an update from Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch:
Cole has been the Yankees' ace since he signed a massive nine-year $324-million contract in 2020. Since becoming a Yankee, he has been electric on the mound, earning the Cy Young Award in 2023. He has also compiled a 3.12 ERA, with a 19.9 WAR while collecting 915 strikeouts.
After the Yankees' heartbreaking defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 World Series, the franchise was looking to come back better than ever, but with a large question mark hanging over one of their best starting pitchers' heads, it could be a bitter season in the Bronx.
If Cole's injury is ruled to need surgery, he will join a long list of pitchers who have suffered the same fate of Tommy John Surgery. While dodging it last spring, it looks as though it could be creeping up behind him when he least expects it, in a year when the Yankees need the UCLA alum more than ever.
