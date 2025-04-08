Former Bruin With Impressive Start to Minor League Season
Former UCLA infielder Kyle Karros has wasted no time breaking deep into the Colorado Rockies' farm system, getting off to an impressive start to the 2025 season. He has already moved up three levels in two shorts years, proving that he is gradually moving towards big league production.
As major and minor league baseball have begun over the past few weeks, Karros has started hot with his new team, the Rockies' Double-A affiliate, the Hartford Yard Goats. He is already hitting a .300 average in 10 at-bats with two home runs and a pair of RBIs in his first three games in Double-A.
Karros also earned Player of the Game last Friday, going 3-5 and hitting both of his home runs in the contest, including a walk-off solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. There has been no adjustment period for the former Bruin as continues to impress at the plate.
"The performance, what we're seeing as a ball player, both with the bat and the glove," Rockies manager Bud Black said during Spring Training. "Baseball instincts, just the overall baseball awareness.
" ... I think there is some leadership qualities in there for a young player that's going to emerge at some point in his [Karros'] career."
Karros was the 145th overall pick, being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rockies. He began his career in rookie ball directly after being drafted and in just two short years, he has already moved up three levels of minor league baseball.
It is no surprise that the 22-year-old has jumped up multiple levels in a short amount of time considering Karros took home the 2024 Northwest League Most Valuable Player with the Single-A Spokane Indians. He posted a .311 average with 147 hits and 15 home runs in 123 games.
In his time at UCLA, Karros spent three years in Westwood, playing 142 games, hitting .276 with 14 home runs and 101 RBIs. He was named 2022 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and 2022 Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team. He led the Bruins to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.
There is tremendous upside in Karros' ability to swing the bat and maintain sharp defensive play. If he continues on the current trajectory that he is on, he may join his father and longtime Los Angeles Dodger, Eric Karros, as the second from the family to make their Major League debut.
