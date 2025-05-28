Former Bruin Looking for Bounce-Back Against White Sox
Former UCLA Bruin pitcher turned starting pitcher for the New York Mets, Griffin Canning, is looking for a bounce-back performance today against the Chicago White Sox following his short outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In his outing against the Dodgers, which turned into an impressive extra-inning game, Canning only went 2.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on one hit, four walks, and one strikeout in 54 pitches. After seeing how strong the UCLA product has been since arriving at the Mets, this type of game was out of the ordinary.
Entering the game against the White Sox, who sit at the bottom of the American League Central division with a record of 17-38, Canning holds an ERA of 2.88, a WHIP of 1.32, and he has struck out 47. Landing with the Mets organization has been the best thing to happen in the former Bruins' career in quite some time.
The Mets are likely to help Canning earn his sixth win of the season, especially seeing how the White Sox have fared against likely playoff teams so far this year. During Canning's time with the Los Angeles Angels, the team that drafted him out of UCLA, he has been stellar against the Southside baseball squad.
In three games against the White Sox in his career, Canning holds a 1.89 ERA, four earned runs, with 23 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched. The last time Canning faced the White Sox, the former Bruin went six innings, allowed three hits, and didn't allow a run in 21 batters faced.
It will benefit the UCLA product, knowing he is pitching on the bump in front of the Mets fans. The White Sox have only won five games on the road this season and have been on the losing side 23 times. The 23rd time came at the hands of the Mets on Tuesday, as they took down Chicago 6-4.
If Canning can bounce back from a performance that was uncharacteristic in his last start, the Mets should be in a good position to push their winning streak to five games straight. The Mets can also close in on the Philadelphia Phillies, who sit 1.5 games behind them going into today's games.
