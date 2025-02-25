Phoenix Call Off to Hot Start For UCLA Baseball
The UCLA Bruins baseball team has started its 2025 campaign off on the right foot, collecting six wins over its first seven games. Recently, the Bruins took down the Michigan State Spartans, 15-9, which wasn't UCLA's first blowout victory of the season.
One player who has contributed early has been sophomore infielder Phoenix Call. Call only had 27 at-bats in his freshman season with the Bruins and had a batting average of .222. In the same amount of at-bats so far this season, Call has turned his freshman season around early.
Holding the second-highest batting average through the first seven games of the season, Call is hitting .333 with nine hits in 27 at-bats. Of the nine hits, all have been singles. Although he hasn't found his extra-base power just yet, Call has also collected six runs batted in in his efforts.
One aspect that Call has to focus on as the season continues to roll on is his fielding. Call has already made two errors on defense this season but has seen his level of use increase for UCLA in the early games for the club.
While Call has excelled defensively in this early stage of the season, it needs to be noted that he is an exceptional fielder. In the Bruins' recent win, the fourth inning ended on the back of Call making a diving catch while at his second base position. Take a look:
The UCLA infielder also has a strong case as a utility player in his future, given he has been able to patrol the center field position well as well. Safe to say that if Call and the rest of the Bruins baseball team can keep riding their hot streak, separation will be made early on in the standings.
The Bruins will welcome Arizona State to Jackie Robinson Stadium for a quick two-game set before they turn their attention to the Southern California College Baseball Classic. Perhaps Call will collect his first extra-base hit of the season for UCLA as he still looks for his first collegiate home run.
The series against the Sun Devils starts at 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
