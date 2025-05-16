UCLA's Cholowsky Increasing MLB Draft Stock
UCLA infielder Roch Cholowsky has been one of the best things going for college baseball all season long. The young Bruin has carried his freshman year success into his sophomore year nicely and is a huge reason why the Bruins are in the position they are at this point in the season.
Recently selected as Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist, Cholowsky is earning every part of his draft stock, whenever he decides that is the route he wishes to take. As a freshman, he slashed a .308 batting average, smashed eight home runs, and drove in 33 RBIs.
Thus far into the 2025 college baseball campaign, Cholowsky has a .359 batting average, has blown his home run total from last season out of the water, already smashing 18 homers, and has driven in 58 RBIs, which leads the program.
With several Major League Baseball clubs needing a player who has above-average defense alongside a strong bat, Cholowsky could be the easiest answer. Per UCLABruins.com, "According to data compiled by 643 charts, Cholowsky leads the nation in wins-above-replacement (WAR) with a mark of 5.36."
Cholowsky has been a leader on the field this season, as he continues to help propel the Bruins to new heights. And it's not like the Bruin infielder is getting lucky at the plate. He has shown a great eye for a player his age, and his batting average proves it. He also rarely strikes out, punching out 26 times on the season.
The 2025 MLB Draft order has been set, as the new draft lottery decided that the Washington Nationals will be first on the clock. With other top prospects around the United States, as well as internationally, it is critical that Cholowsky continues to show his impressive stats until the year officially concludes.
Even if no MLB team takes a swing at the UCLA infielder this time around, he still has two years of college ball that he could play. If that's the case, and he doesn't hear his name get called, he can continue to build his name in college ball until the right moment comes for his time to shine.
