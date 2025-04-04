Two Bruins Set to Square Off in Mets-Blue Jays Series
The Major League Baseball season has already given fans much to both cheer and complain about, depending on which team you root for. But for the upcoming New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays series, UCLA fans will have to support two former Bruins, one on each team.
The two Bruins in question will be starting pitcher Griffin Canning of the Mets and catcher Tyler Heineman for the Blue Jays. Both players have a few major league seasons under their belt as they look to get the better of each other to lead their teams to a series win.
The Mets signed former Bruin Canning this offseason to boost their starting rotation. In his first game as a Met, Canning delivered a strong first outing. Going 5.2 innings, Canning collected four strikeouts, walked two and allowed two earned runs.
Regardless of the traffic on the base paths, Canning ended his first start recording a victory.
Canning had spent his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. With rather up and down tendencies to his play over the years, the Mets took a chance on Canning as he made a strong first impression. The UCLA product is scheduled to start the second game of the series on Saturday, April 5.
On the offensive side of the ball, Heineman will be looking to continue his hot bat for Toronto, as it looks to hold its first-place positioning in the AL East division standings. Heineman is in his second season with the Blue Jays, looking to get more reps and starts as the catcher.
In two games played so far this season, Heineman has collected three hits in seven at bats, recording one home run and one run batted in (himself). Heineman is in his fourth season as a Blue Jay; only this time, he is with the franchise in back-to-back seasons.
The former Bruin has had a rocky MLB career, bouncing around from team to team. Looking to keep his bat consistent to earn his spot on the roster, Heineman will need to stay ahead of Canning's fastball, should the two face off in game two of the series.
