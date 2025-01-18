Is UCLA Alum in Do-or-Die Situation With Brewers?
Former UCLA Bruin Garrett Mitchell has been a part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization since getting drafted out of UCLA in 2020 after going in the first round of the MLB Draft. Since arriving on the scene in Milwaukee in 2022, Mitchell has found some promise in his game but will need 2025 to be the breakout year.
Never making it to the century mark in games played for the Brewers, Mitchell has dealt with injuries that have kept him off the field. However, when Mitchell is on the diamond, his expertise has made the Brewers a strong team both on offense and defense.
2024 was the biggest season yet for Mitchell. Playing in 69 games, Mitchell had a .255 batting average, .342 on-base percentage, and a .469 slugging. Hitting eight home runs while driving in 21 RBIs in 196 at-bats proved that Mitchell can swing it.
The biggest moment of Mitchell's career came in the Wild Card game against the New York Mets in the 2024 Playoffs. Smashing a two-run home run in the eighth inning of game two of the Wild Card, Mitchell has the Brewers fans erupting in hopes that he would send them to the NLDS.
The Brewers would go on to lose the series to the Mets and add to the long list of playoff disappointments the franchise has dealt with in numerous years. For Mitchell, his job could be in trouble if he can't stay healthy on the season.
Only 26 years old, Mitchell suffers from the fate of not knowing where the ceiling or floor is when it comes to his game. In 2025, the Brewers will have to decide if Mitchell is good enough to play everyday, which in the small sample size, he has shown he can.
A full season of Garrett Mitchell would add to the Brewers' depth that they have, as well as help Mitchell's case to sign a long-term deal when he eventually hits free agency. Touted as a guy who can hit 20+ home runs in a season when healthy, Mitchell just needs to find a way to play upward of 100 games on the season.
Representing a haul of other UCLA products in the MLB in 2025, Mitchell may have the best hitting case out of them all. It just needs to be an everyday pattern if the Brewers look to lock down the NL Central again.
