UCLA Baseball's 2021 Recruiting Class Earns Praise, High Rankings

15 players join the Bruins this spring and have helped UCLA grab the top recruiting class honors from two major college baseball outlets.

The Bruins are set to bring a top recruiting class to Jackie Robinson Stadium in the spring, with their new highly-ranked additions collecting accolades throughout the offseason.

The 2021 MLB Draft actually played into UCLA baseball’s favor for a change back in July. Some of the top-ranked players in the Bruins’ 2021 recruiting class chose to forgo the draft process altogether, instead heading to Westwood to start their collegiate careers. This choice caused the Bruins to shoot up the recruiting class rankings in multiple publications for keeping their already highly-ranked class intact.

Both Collegiate Baseball and Baseball America had UCLA as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, while Perfect Game had the Bruins as the No. 4 best recruiting class overall.

At All Bruins, the 2021 Recruiting Class Spotlight series provided insight to the prospects joining the team for the 2022 season. Here is a list of all players and the respective links to their spotlights, featuring highlights, stats, scouting reports and projections for each player.

Transfers

Redshirt Senior OF Kenny Oyama – Loyola Marymount University (CA

Sophomore P Kelly Austin – Orange Coast College (CA)

Incoming Freshmen

SS Cody Schrier – JSerra Catholic High School (CA)

P Luke Jewett – JSerra Catholic High School (CA)

P Josh Alger – Roseville High School (CA)

INF Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek – Torrey Pines High School (CA)

P Alonzo Tredwell – Mater Dei High School (CA)

OF Nick McLain – Beckman High School (CA)

C Jack Holman – Etiwanda High School (CA)

INF Ethan “Duce” Gourson – Point Loma High School (CA)

P Ethan Flanagan – Santa Margarita Catholic High School (CA)

P Thatcher Hurd – Mira Costa High School (CA)

P Gage Jump – JSerra Catholic High School (CA)

P Nate Leibold – Ballard High School (WA)

OF Malakhi Knight – Marysville Getchell High School (WA)

