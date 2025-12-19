What to Know Ahead of UCLA vs. Cal Poly

The Bruins are 8-3 following their win over ASU, today they will face a much weaker Cal Poly team.

UCLA has struggled this season to look very dominant against weaker teams; they have an opportunity to rewrite this script tonight against Cal Poly . The Mustangs currently sit at 5-7, and really have not shown that they can be a threat. Here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this matchup, the Bruins rank 172nd nationally in offense with just 77.9 points per game. They had their best game scoring against Arizona S tate, scoring 90 points; they will most likely build on that against Cal Poly.

As a team, the Bruins are also averaging just 33.8 rebounds per game, ranking them 299th in the nation in that category. UCLA is also averaging 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals, 10.5 turnovers, while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from three this season.

Iowa forward Ryan Kriener (15) dunks against Cal Poly's Mark Crowe (5) and Colby Rogers (3) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 191123 Cal Poly Iowa Mbb 010 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On paper, the Mustangs surprisingly look better than the Bruins. This season, Cal Poly is averaging 82.6 points per game, ranking them 95th in the nation. The Mustangs are also averaging a really good 40 rebounds per game, ranking them 57th nationally. Something that could sway the game.

The only things that the Bruins have going for them are Cal Poly's 16.8 turnovers per game, a number that UCLA could use to get ahead early. The Mustangs are also shooting a solid 43.4% from the field as well as 35.7% from three this season.

Keys to the Game for UCLA

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) and guard Trevor Best (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned previously, the only thing going for the Bruins on paper is the rate of Cal Poly turnovers. If UCLA can successfully reach that mark, while keeping their turnovers low, the Bruins could be sitting good in this one.

Rebounding will also prove to be a factor in this one, as the biggest thorn in UCLA's side this season has been their lack of rebounding in high-pressure moments. Entering this game, Cal Poly has proven to be a very dominant rebounding team, having three players averaging more than five rebounds per game.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) controls the ball under the basket in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest decider in this one will be individual performances. This means that Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent , and Skyy Clark will have to have big games in this one offensively. The Bruins also need to slow down Hamad Mousa and Peter Bandelj, who have proven to be excellent scorers this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Knowing this, the Bruins team, this game could easily go Cal Poly's way, meaning it is imperative that the Bruins start fast and identify the Mustangs weaknesses.

