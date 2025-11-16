Breaking Down the Blame for UCLA’s 48–10 Defeat
If we look at the recent matchup, it was definitely not in UCLA's favour, and they suffered a crushing 48-10 defeat against top-ranked Ohio State on November 15, 2025. The loss eliminated the Bruins from bowl eligibility and dropped their record to 3-7. Here are the three most significant factors responsible for this blowout loss.
Nico Iamaleava's Absence
The biggest reason for UCLA's collapse was losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a concussion. He was ruled out just before the game after suffering the injury against Nebraska the previous week.
Iamaleava had been UCLA's entire offense this season. He threw for 1,659 yards with 12 touchdowns and led the team with 474 rushing yards. His dual-threat ability made UCLA's offense work.
Without him, Luke Duncan made his first career start without ever throwing a college pass before. Duncan did his best, completing 16 of 23 passes for 154 yards. But asking him to face Ohio State's elite defense was impossible.
The conservative game plan used short passes and limited UCLA's offense. The Bruins managed just two first downs and 50 yards in the first half. Without Iamaleava's mobility and experience, UCLA had no chance.
Offensive Line Failures
UCLA's offensive line got dominated all game long. The Bruins rushed for only 68 yards on 25 carries, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt.
Making matters worse, starting right guard Garrett DiGiorgio missed the game with back spasms from the Nebraska loss. He was the most experienced player on an already struggling line.
Ohio State's defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage. The Buckeyes held their ninth straight opponent under 100 rushing yards. Without any running game, UCLA couldn't control the clock or keep drives alive.
Special Teams Disasters
UCLA's special teams had two catastrophic breakdowns that sealed their fate. In the second quarter, punter Will Karoll's punt hit the side of his foot and bounced off Ohio State's Caden Curry. The Buckeyes got the ball at UCLA's 14-yard line and kicked a field goal to make it 27-0.
The worst moment came in the third quarter. After UCLA scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 34-7, Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. returned the kickoff 100 yards untouched for a touchdown. It was Ohio State's first kickoff return touchdown since 2010.
Coach Tim Skipper called it a "no-DNA touchdown" because no UCLA player even touched Styles. This immediately killed any momentum and made the score 41-7.
These special teams failures showed UCLA's lack of preparation and execution in critical moments.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.