UCLA Joins Race for USC Decommit

UCLA football continues to pick up steam on the recruiting trail as a new target has emerged, and this time, it's a chance for the Bruins to steal from one of their biggest rivals.

4-star wide receiver Eli Woodard (Temecula, CA) has decommitted from USC, and UCLA is one of the programs in hot pursuit of his services as the current recruiting cycle continues. It has since been revealed that USC's official visit policy and NIL situation influenced his decision.

NIL funds and a no-visit policy caused 4-star WR Eli Woodard to decommit from USC as other schools surge🔥



(via @adamgorney)



Read: https://t.co/HDbeNW7RN0 pic.twitter.com/6H3FIeHHPt — Rivals (@Rivals) May 19, 2026

Who Is Eli Woodard?

Eli Woodard is a member of the 2027 recruiting class, widely considered one of the best wide receivers available, thanks to his play at Chaparral High School. He's been described as a deep-threat with a solid blend of size (6-foot-1 and 180 lbs) and speed, but work to do when it comes to route-running.

As a junior in 2025, Woodard had his best season yet, more than doubling his production from his sophomore campaign with 1,070 yards and 17 touchdowns on 51 catches. That has turned him into a consensus top-300 recruit, placing 191st nationally, 27th among wide receivers, and 13th among all class of 2027 players in California, according to 247Sports.

After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment. Excited to see where God takes me.#AG2G pic.twitter.com/FtiEjULPB0 — Eli Woodard 4⭐️ (@EliWoodard_) May 19, 2026

He has 20 Division I offers, mostly from West Coast schools and other national powerhouses, and he had been committed to the Trojans since mid-February, announcing his commitment shortly after attending USC's "Junior Day." UCLA, Miami (FL), and Cal are expected to lead the chase, with Georgia and Auburn also in the running.

Wide Receivers and UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class

Woodard would be the fourth wide receiver to commit to UCLA's top-five recruiting class for 2027, joining Kingston Celifie, Rob Larson, and his current teammate, Michael Farinas. He would also be the highest-rated player of the four. That could play into UCLA's favor, but his quarterback, Dane Weber, is also being heavily pursued by both Cal and the Bruins, with Cal seen as the current favorite.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All three of the current receiver commits are 3-star players, and Woodard would be the fourth-best player overall in the class, which currently has 19 members and ranks fifth in the nation.

UCLA has supplemented its recruiting class with key transfers, and many of those will take starting roles in 2026. But as the program builds toward the future, it will need to find more playmakers to take their place. This particular battle is shaping up to be another difficult one, but landing Eli Woodard as a local product would be another great move for a UCLA class that seems to get stronger each day.