Nobody expected Wednesday night's affair between the UCLA Bruins and CSU Fullerton Titans to be undecided until the final seconds.

UCLA can't count its lucky stars, as it needed late-game heroics to defeat CSU Fullerton, 75-71 . With that in mind, here are the Bruins' standouts and disappointments in the win.

Winners

Trent Perry

After playing only 19 minutes on Monday night against Long Beach State, Perry came out with a vengeance against CSU Fullerton. The junior guard kept the Bruins afloat in the first half, leading the team with 13 points heading into halftime.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball over Cal St. Fullerton Titans forward Kendrick de Luna (24) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perry maintained that level of play in the second half, as the Bruins escaped with a win. As the primary point guard, Perry's job is to keep the offense on schedule. While there were times UCLA struggled offensively, Perry contributed in all facets of the game, acting as an enforcer on the glass and providing looks for his teammates.

UCLA was on the brink of an unaffordable upset, but Perry scored seven of the team's final nine points, single-handedly lifting the No. 7-ranked team in the country to victory.

Nikola Kusturica

The Serbian guard-forward wasn't as imposing offensively, but because he's such a versatile weapon, he can impact the game in several ways. Kusturica is an underrated physical rebounder, and his creativity off the dribble opens up opportunities for others.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) drives to the basket against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Christian Williams (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound overseas product is a natural passer and has a feel for when to help defenders drift off his teammates along the perimeter and underneath the basket.

Losers

Jaylen Petty

Petty has proven to be one of the most impactful acquisitions in the transfer portal this offseason. He entered this contest shooting 50% from the field, including 50% from three-point range. That was far from the case against CSU Fullerton, as the Texas Tech transfer went 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Better days are ahead for the sophomore guard, but this performance was well below his standards. If UCLA wants to compete for a national championship , it needs Petty to be one of the top three players on the roster.

Shooting Efficiency

Several factors led to this game unfolding the way it did, and CSU Fullerton deserves a ton of credit for that, but the Bruins' shooting was near the top of the list.

UCLA was abysmal offensively, shooting 27-of-73 from the field (37%), including 4-of-28 from three-point range (14%). Fortunately for the Bruins, they generated plenty of second looks at the basket, with 22 offensive rebounds. Nevertheless, UCLA was very lucky to win this game.