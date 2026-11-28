Winning the game is what's most important, but it was not an encouraging performance by the UCLA Bruins on Friday.

After falling to St. Mary's on Thanksgiving Day, the Bruins defeated Georgetown, 75-63. With that in mind, here are the Bruins' winners and losers from their seventh win of the season.

Winners

Azavier Robinson

Despite the win, nothing was working for the Bruins on Friday. Offensively, they were out of sorts from the get-go, struggling to make any open shots. Additionally, Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty each battled foul trouble early in the game.

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Josiah Parker (7) controls the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those circumstances paved the way for Robinson to make an impact in the game. The sophomore guard answered the bell, recording 23 points while shooting 8-of-13 from the field. Robinson was the best player on the court, and it wasn't particularly close. His energy on both ends of the court was contagious, and with the offense stalling all game, his quick spurts were much-needed.

Rebounding

Neither team could create easy offense, but the Bruins were stout defensively, blocking seven shots and suffocating the paint. However, the most important aspect of a defensive possession is ending it with a rebound.

UCLA excelled in that department, outrebounding Georgetown 43-32. The Bruins also collected 15 offensive rebounds, which was monumental, considering they were pitiful from the field. All in all, Cronin has to be pleased that his team will have the advantage on the glass most nights.

Losers

Shooting Efficiency

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) looks on during the second half of a game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the jump, it was apparent that the Bruins didn't have it offensively. UCLA was an appalling 26-of-64 from the field, including 7-of-24 from three-point range. Over the last two games - against St. Mary's and Georgetown - UCLA has shot 12-of-41 from beyond the arc.

Its three-point shooting has been alarmingly underwhelming the last several games and could prove to be an Achilles heel. Conference play could be a rude awakening for the Bruins if the perimeter shooting doesn't improve by then.

Trent Perry

Perry was a non-factor against St. Mary's, and that held in Friday's win over Georgetown. The junior guard picked up two fouls by the midway point of the first half and sat for the final eight minutes before halftime.

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Elmarko Jackson (9) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the 12-minute mark in the second half, Perry had four fouls. He never had a legitimate opportunity to make an imprint on this game. Even then, he struggled from the field, shooting 2-of-8. It was an abysmal two-game stretch for the veteran guard.