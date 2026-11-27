The win was important, but that wasn't the type of performance the UCLA Bruins were hoping for.

After falling to St. Mary's on Thanksgiving Day, the Bruins desperately needed a needle-moving outing against Georgetown. UCLA would defeat the Hoyas 75-63. However, it left much to be desired, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Here are instant takeaways and reactions from the Bruins' seventh win of the season.

Poor Shooting Performance

You would hope that the Bruins would show up on Friday sharper and more energized offensively. That didn't happen, as they were pitiful on offense. Fortunately, Georgetown had no offense to speak of, which is a credit to UCLA's defense.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the second half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, at some point, the Bruins need to start clicking in half-court offense. Generating turnovers and scoring as many points in transition against mid-major programs isn't the norm against legitimate opposition. Over the last two games, UCLA has struggled to score when the tempo slows down. That's potentially problematic once conference play begins.

Early Foul Trouble

Mick Cronin had to give his bench extensive minutes in this contest, as Jaylen Petty and Trent Perry each picked up two fouls midway through the first half. Perry's foul trouble would leak into the second half, as he had four fouls by the 11-minute mark in the second half.

However, you have to give credit to the bench - which we were highly critical of after Thursday's loss to St. Mary's - for keeping the Bruins afloat for the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Domination on the Glass

Nov 27, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas forward Caleb Williams (4) and UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) compete for the ball during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense and rebounding will always be things the Bruins can hang their hats on. They were utterly dominant on the boards, outrebounding Georgetown 43-32, including 15-9 on the offensive glass.

Neither team could score, so there were ample opportunities on the boards. UCLA's size advantage was apparent, as it controlled everything near the basket.

Standout Bench Player

We alluded to it earlier, but due to foul trouble and offensive woes from the starting five, Cronin needed someone off the bench to provide the team with some life. Azavier Robinson was the answer to that problem.

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Azavier Robinson (23) drives against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Vangelis Zougris (35) during the second half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Typically, Nikola Kusturica and Perry are the catalysts for the offense, but Perry's aforementioned foul trouble and Kusturica's uncharacteristically poor performance forced Robinson to take over. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard hit several perimeter shots, but he was most effective when he attacked the rim. In those instances, the sophomore guard either scored or collapsed the defense, locating his teammates open on the perimeter.

At times, UCLA's ball movement can be dormant. Robinson's aggressiveness created a rhythmic flow to the offense.