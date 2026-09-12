UCLA Football vs. San Diego State: How To Watch, TV, Radio

The Bruins will look to continue their impressive start to the season in their home opener at the Rose Bowl as they welcome San Diego State for Week 2.

After a 45-24 win against Cal, the Bruins built high-energy momentum that should carry into Week 2, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t send the Aztecs home with a loss. Here’s where fans can catch all of the action this weekend.

How To Watch UCLA vs. SDSU

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week Two kicks off for the Bruins at 4:15 pm PT and will air on the Big Ten Network. Wayne Randazzo and Brett Hundley will be the announcers, with Emma Carpenter on the sideline. Fans can find the game on streaming services such as Fubo, FOX One, or the FOX Sports App.

The crowd should be loud and active in Pasadena, as there is a lot of excitement for this UCLA team this season. The season has started off on the right foot, and San Diego State will present the Bruins with an opportunity to prove that last week was not a fluke.

How To Listen to UCLA vs. Cal

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans who want to listen to the action can tune into KABC-AM 790 radio (Los Angeles) and Sirius XM Channels 231 or 268.

Josh Lewin will be on the play-by-play coverage, Matt Stevens will serve as a color analyst, and Wayne Cook will be reporting from the sidelines.

History Between UCLA and San Diego State

UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl on Nov 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will mark the 25th matchup between the two teams, with UCLA boasting a dominant 22-1-1 record over the Aztecs. The first game between the two teams was played way back in 1922, when UCLA won 25-6 in San Diego.

The last, and only, time the Aztecs beat the Bruins was in 2019, when SDSU beat UCLA 23-14 in Pasadena. Since then, they have met just once in 2023, when UCLA won 35-10.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) dives for the end zone against California Golden Bears linebacker Aaron Hampton (back) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the series has historically gone in UCLA’s favor, the Bruins cannot walk into this game with their heads in the clouds. San Diego State has plenty of real talent that can shock UCLA if the Bruins do not take this opponent seriously.

Bob Chesney did a fantastic job getting UCLA prepared in Week One for Cal, so I feel confident in claiming that fans can rest easy knowing Chesney won’t sleepwalk into this one. The Bruins have a chance to start the season off 2-0, which is already a major turnaround compared to the start of UCLA’s season last year.