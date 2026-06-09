UCLA's 2026-27 Basketball Season Starts With Major Test
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This year's UCLA men's basketball team won't have much time to figure things out, as the Bruins will be thrown into the fire immediately with a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against the Arizona Wildcats as part of the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena.
It's the third straight year the Bruins have played the Wildcats on a neutral floor during the nonconference slate, and they've played well in previous matchups. However, with Arizona coming off its first Final Four appearance since 2001, it might be the most important meeting yet.
What's Returning for Arizona
Head coach Tommy Lloyd has turned the Arizona program around quickly, returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball. The 2026-27 season will help determine how long it stays there. The Wildcats had a relatively young team last season, featuring seven freshmen on the roster and three in the starting lineup.
However, three of the five Arizona starters and five players out of its eight-man rotation are heading to the NBA, leaving center Motiejus Krivas and small forward Ivan Kharchenkov as the veteran leaders. Those two will make life difficult for UCLA's Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr., immediately exposing where things stand for those Bruin veterans.
The returning Wildcat starters are joined by transfer guards JJ Mandaquit (Washington) and Derek Dixon (UNC), who will attempt to make up for stars Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. However, the two transfers have just 22 starts between them and a minimal impact as reserves, opening the door for other options.
What's Returning for UCLA
UCLA's men's basketball roster is still a work in progress. We know Booker, Dailey Jr., Trent Perry, and Eric Freeney will be returning from last year's squad, with four transfers (guards Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson and forwards Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic) joining the fray.
The forwards provide much-needed depth in the front court, which will be tested greatly in the opener, while the guards are more of an even draw -- with Petty being the potential advantage after 22 starts and playing 30.5 minutes per game with Texas Tech last season. Now, he gets to play next to Perry, who is another guy who can blow the lid off the building when he's on his game, and this time around, he has the confidence to do so in a game of this caliber.
What the Result Will Say
In the grand scheme of things, the result won't necessarily matter, but it can serve as a tone-setter or a litmus test for the Bruins. They were competitive in last season's top-15 matchup, yet fell 69-65. A win over a Final Four-caliber team and coach to start the season would provide plenty of confidence after one game.
It also matters how well some guys play. Looking for improvements out of certain players, especially Booker, surely some UCLA fans would swallow a loss if he finally displayed full command of the skills that had him considered an elite prospect as a high school recruit and had his previous head coach (Michigan State's Tom Izzo) and his current coach (Mick Cronin) scrambling for ways to deploy him as a weapon.
Yet a loss might still send everyone into a chaotic overreaction. There's already plenty of pressure on Mick Cronin to get it right this coming season. The easiest way to do that would be to start it off with an upset, and a loss would hinder his case, regardless of the opponent.
UCLA doesn't really know what it has on its basketball roster this season, but facing an elite team will be a great way to tell where the Bruins stand in a make-or-break year.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.