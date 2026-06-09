UCLA's 2026-27 Basketball Season Starts With Major Test

This year's UCLA men's basketball team won't have much time to figure things out, as the Bruins will be thrown into the fire immediately with a neutral-site game in Las Vegas against the Arizona Wildcats as part of the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena.

It's the third straight year the Bruins have played the Wildcats on a neutral floor during the nonconference slate, and they've played well in previous matchups. However, with Arizona coming off its first Final Four appearance since 2001, it might be the most important meeting yet.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Returning for Arizona

Head coach Tommy Lloyd has turned the Arizona program around quickly, returning it to the upper echelon of college basketball. The 2026-27 season will help determine how long it stays there. The Wildcats had a relatively young team last season, featuring seven freshmen on the roster and three in the starting lineup.

However, three of the five Arizona starters and five players out of its eight-man rotation are heading to the NBA, leaving center Motiejus Krivas and small forward Ivan Kharchenkov as the veteran leaders. Those two will make life difficult for UCLA's Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr., immediately exposing where things stand for those Bruin veterans.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The returning Wildcat starters are joined by transfer guards JJ Mandaquit (Washington) and Derek Dixon (UNC), who will attempt to make up for stars Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. However, the two transfers have just 22 starts between them and a minimal impact as reserves, opening the door for other options.

What's Returning for UCLA

UCLA's men's basketball roster is still a work in progress. We know Booker, Dailey Jr., Trent Perry, and Eric Freeney will be returning from last year's squad, with four transfers (guards Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson and forwards Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic) joining the fray.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The forwards provide much-needed depth in the front court, which will be tested greatly in the opener, while the guards are more of an even draw -- with Petty being the potential advantage after 22 starts and playing 30.5 minutes per game with Texas Tech last season. Now, he gets to play next to Perry, who is another guy who can blow the lid off the building when he's on his game, and this time around, he has the confidence to do so in a game of this caliber.

What the Result Will Say

In the grand scheme of things, the result won't necessarily matter, but it can serve as a tone-setter or a litmus test for the Bruins. They were competitive in last season's top-15 matchup, yet fell 69-65. A win over a Final Four-caliber team and coach to start the season would provide plenty of confidence after one game.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It also matters how well some guys play. Looking for improvements out of certain players, especially Booker, surely some UCLA fans would swallow a loss if he finally displayed full command of the skills that had him considered an elite prospect as a high school recruit and had his previous head coach (Michigan State's Tom Izzo) and his current coach (Mick Cronin) scrambling for ways to deploy him as a weapon.

Yet a loss might still send everyone into a chaotic overreaction. There's already plenty of pressure on Mick Cronin to get it right this coming season. The easiest way to do that would be to start it off with an upset, and a loss would hinder his case, regardless of the opponent.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA doesn't really know what it has on its basketball roster this season, but facing an elite team will be a great way to tell where the Bruins stand in a make-or-break year.