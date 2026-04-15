The Bruins Find Their Third Home-Run Transfer

The Bruins have been on fire since their National Championship victory, pursuing transfers in the offseason with just as much passion as they attacked regular-season and postseason games.

They were able to grab Bonnie Deas from the Arkansas Razorbacks, a diamond from a rough team, and bring back the familiar Elina Aarnisalo to bring a leader back to the team who has some experience.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Bonnie Deas (22) defends Kentucky Wildcats guard Tonie Morgan (5) Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, UCLA still desperately needed a leader who had the WNBA right in front of her and a reason to play with nothing to lose, which they may have found in their new transfer, Donovyn Hunter , from TCU.

How Donovyn Hunter Has Performed in Her Years Before UCLA

Mar 30, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) puts up a shot against the South Carolina Gamecocks in an Elite Eight game in the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Hunter has had three years of collegiate experience before joining Cori Close's Bruins, following a slow but steady development that has hit its stride in the most recent year.

She started out as a freshman with impressive stats for someone just out of high school, averaging around six points per game, three assists, and a couple of rebounds.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) goes in for a layup against TCU Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

She had a minor sophomore slump going into her second year, averaging one point less and one assist less; on the bright side, she did see her rebounds increase by one.

However, in her most recent year, she has taken her biggest leap, reaching almost double the points from her sophomore year with 10.2 per game, slightly more rebounds, and a similar amount of assists.

Mar 28, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) takes a three point shot during the third quarter of the game against the Virginia Cavaliers in the Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 4 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

However, the most important part of her game came from her clean play, as she averaged 1.5, 1.4, and 1.3 turnovers per game with the Horned Frogs, a very impressive feat.

How Donovyn Hunter Fits Into UCLA's Program

Mar 8, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) brings the ball up court during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Bruins needed a bona fide leader to keep the team in check while players like Aarnisalo and Deas try to improve, and other members like Sienna Betts and Amanda Muse try to get used to more time on the court.

Entering her senior year, Hunter will fit that role well, and she will likely see an increase in her stats as she works with Close to go as deep as UCLA can in the postseason.

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Donovyn Hunter (4) brings the ball up court against Kansas State Wildcats guard Brandie Harrod (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

But most importantly, she does not turn the ball over often, as the Bruins struggled mightily last season with turnover issues, and a focus this off-season has been bringing in players who play clean ball.

With Hunter in the program, UCLA continues to build one of the most impressive transfer seasons in women's college basketball, and there still could be more to come.