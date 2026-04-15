Social Media Reacts to UCLA's First Two Stud Transfer Commitments
The Bruins won the National Championship and set their sights on repeating the feat almost immediately, hitting the transfer portal with full force.
They brought in former Bruin Elina Aarnisalo and a new, young face, Bonnie Deas, both of whom will be making their mark on UCLA in the coming years, and fans will have to get very acquainted with them.
So, despite all of the record-breaking things UCLA did at the WNBA Draft, what did social media say about the two recruits, and how excited are the Bruins getting for next year?
How Social Media Reacted to Bonnie Deas: Looking Forward to Seeing Her With Cori Close
- As the first major transfer of the year, fans were hyped to see Bonnie Deas leave the Arkansas Razorbacks and join UCLA as she enters her sophomore year of collegiate basketball.
- In her time with Arkansas, she played very well and definitely earned her spot with the Bruins by being a star on a rough squad that did not have the best year.
- Because her team played poorly for much of the season, she and the Razorbacks did not get as much attention as usual, as more pertinent games against teams such as UCLA came up at the same time.
- So now that she is with the reigning champions, social media is excited to see Deas on the big stage much more often, whether she becomes a starter or ends up playing off the bench like Angela Dugalic.
- Furthermore, her growth under coach Cori Close will be broadcast worldwide, so fans will get to see her become a superstar.
How Social Media Reacted to Elina Aarnisalo: Confusion and Gratefulness
- The Bruins already had Elina Aarnisalo on the roster during her freshman year of collegiate basketball, and she left the team for a venture with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
- However, she has come back after some great play to fans that already know her face and name, which means they know what she will be like on the court.
- Some are expecting her to play much better than she did in her first year and are celebrating the idea of seeing her back with Close, believing she never should have left.
- Others were more confused than excited, though, because it did not make sense for Aarnisalo to have left only to return one season later; overall, however, she was accepted back with open arms.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.