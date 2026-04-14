UCLA Finds Familiar Face in Second Major Transfer

The Bruins are in full swing of the off-season, already finding players in the transfer portal to fill the missing spots on their roster, despite having just won the championship.

Even as UCLA is celebrating many of its players being drafted into the WNBA, including four in the top ten, it has remained focused on bringing in new players, and the most recent is a familiar face.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close yells out to her players aas they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks during their NCAA women's basketball national championship game at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is because the Bruins were able to pick up Elina Aarnisalo , a former Bruin for her freshman year who left to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels and has decided to return to her first team.

So, how did she play when she was first with UCLA? Has she improved since then, and what can she offer to the team going forward alongside new transfer Bonnie Deas?

How Elina Aarnisalo Performed in Her First UCLA Stint

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) brings the ball up the court against the Connecticut Huskies during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite having many great players alongside her, Aarnisalo still found about 20 minutes on court per game; though her stats from that year showed some growing pains after high school basketball.

This included her 5.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on average; however, for a freshman on a great team such as UCLA, that was nothing to scoff at.

How Elina Aarnisalo Performed in Her Gap Year From UCLA

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) shoots against the Louisville Cardinals in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At UNC, Aarnisalo found seven more minutes on the court on average, and the minimal time increase, alongside her natural development, paved the way for her stats to increase mightily.

She doubled her points per game on better shooting percentages, getting 10.2 on average, as well as finding one more rebound and still around three assists each contest.

Mar 27, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) loses control of the ball against UConn Huskies guard Kk Arnold (2) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Her three-point shooting was the most prominent improvement, as she went from 27% as a freshman with the Bruins to around 40%, and she still has plenty of time to improve.

What Elina Aarnisalo Could Provide for The Bruins This Season

Mar 26, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) during a practice session ahead of the Fort Worth Regional of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Bruins are now a very young team with every one of their starters gone, and they desperately need someone with longstanding experience to lead the team alongside those with high potential like Bonnie Deas and Sienna Betts.

Aarnisalo provides that experience with two years under her belt, both with significant time under her belt and one year with Cori Close and UCLA's fans.

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) grabs a loose ball against the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now that she is in her junior year, she will continue to develop into a star, and she will be able to lead the Bruins along the path to defending their national title.