Why UCLA's Betts Has Makings of Breakout Season

The Bruins will have to fill major gaps on their team next year after winning the national title and almost achieving a perfect season, as they lost six of their major players to graduation and the WNBA.

Coach Cori Close has already been improving her legacy through the draft and other moves, such as bringing in new players in the transfer portal , but one thing that does not get talked about enough is the players who were on the team last year that have come back.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many of those players are projected to be starters by the time next season rolls around, and one in particular could do something that would terrify all of college basketball: that player is Sienna Betts.

What Sienna Betts Could Do As Her Ceiling: Reaching Her Sister’s Level or Higher

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) with head coach Cori Close against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest loss to the Bruins was not having 6'7 star Lauren Betts on the team anymore, as she was dominant in the paint and on defense, which allowed UCLA to center their team around her to win games.

Her sister, Sienna Betts, has been seen as a great player who could step in well in her stead, but never as a true replacement to fill the void left behind.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, domination runs in the Betts' blood, and based on her great play of six points, four rebounds, and one assist with only 14 minutes a game on average has already shown great things.

Her field goal percentage is already up there with her sister's, sitting around 52% compared to Lauren's most recent 58%, with the key difference being that Sienna was only a Freshman last year.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react with teammates on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She still has ample time to grow and develop under Close, and given what she has already shown, her ceiling could reach the level of play her sister had, and possibly exceed it.

The Floor for Sienna Betts Next Season: A Good Centerpiece

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and sister center Lauren Betts (51) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even if Sienna is not able to fill the void Lauren left immediately, she will still be a great player to funnel the team's offense through and a standout member of the defense.

Whether or not she meets the monstrous expectations, the Bruins can at least expect her to play her role excellently and to bring something valuable to the team's starting lineup.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) cuts down the net after the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Only time will tell whether Sienna Betts can reach her ceiling or stay on her floor, but no matter what, UCLA will have a great player filling the role Lauren Betts left behind.