UCLA's 2027 Recruiting Class Already Miles Better Than 2026

UCLA’s recruiting trail is already heating up fast, and so far, they’ve completely outpaced last offseason.

Right now, UCLA sits around No. 10 in the nation in recruiting. That alone tells you everything about how much has changed under Bob Chesney. Just a year ago, the Bruins were ranked 59th. That kind of jump doesn’t happen by accident.

UCLA's 2027 Class So Far

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So far, UCLA has landed 12 commits in this cycle. Seven of them are 4-stars, including Zac Fares, Colton McKibben, Pole Moala, Khalil Terry, Jackson Rooper, Jerry Outhouse Jr., and George Toia . These aren’t just depth pieces — these are players expected to contribute early.

On the 3-star side, UCLA has also added some strong names, including Jackson Hill, Mike Davis Jr., Cain Brackney, Michael Farinas, and Montana Toilolo. A lot of these guys are borderline four-stars, and the talent level shows.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geographically, this class is all over the place. UCLA has pulled six players from California, two from Texas, and others from Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. That kind of range shows this staff isn’t just recruiting locally — they’re going national.

The Bruins have also been able to pull talent away from elite programs. Examples include four-star recruit Terry, who chose UCLA over Notre Dame , and, more recently, Outhouse, who flipped from Georgia.

What 2026 Looked Like

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts to a play during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

When you compare this to the 2026 cycle, context matters. After DeShaun Foster was let go in September 2025, UCLA lost a wave of commits. That class ended up looking weaker, but it wasn’t entirely about talent — it was timing and turnover.

In that class, UCLA brought in 14 transfers but didn’t land a single 4-star. They also lost multiple four-star commits after the coaching change, which makes the comparison even more lopsided. Even so, UCLA's 2027 class is already outpacing last year's.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) prepares to throw a pass during the second half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now look at 2027 on its own, and it’s clear this is one of UCLA’s best classes in years. For reference, UCLA was ranked 36th in 2025, 44th in 2024, and 24th in 2023 — its best recent class, highlighted by Dante Moore. It should also be noted that the 2027 class marks the first time UCLA has been in the top 20 since 2018.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is, UCLA is starting to operate like a real powerhouse again. Being top 10 in recruiting isn’t normal — it’s a statement. And with plenty of time left in the cycle, there’s still room for this class to get even better.