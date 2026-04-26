UCLA Lands 2027 3-Star Linebacker
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UCLA’s recruiting trail does not seem to be slowing down.
Just recently, UCLA was able to land recruit Cain Brackney, a three-star linebacker from Oklahoma. This now marks the third three-star or better linebacker UCLA has landed under Bob Chesney, and if this trend continues, the only problem UCLA might have is too much talent at the position.
Who is Cain Brackney?
Brackney comes from Bixby High School, and since 2024, he has accumulated 159 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries. If one thing is clear, it is that Brackney knows how to produce at a high level and impact the game in multiple ways.
His versatility across all levels of the defense shows that UCLA is not targeting just one archetype. Instead, the Bruins are looking for players who can elevate the defense as a whole, something Brackney has the potential to do with continued development.
Brackney also committed to UCLA with eight offers on the table, including programs like Michigan , Iowa State , Arkansas and Kansas. That alone shows UCLA is competing with strong programs across major conferences.
However, recruiting is never final until signing day. Decommitments happen, and Michigan was an early favorite in Brackney’s recruitment. He also has an official visit scheduled with Michigan on June 19, meaning there is still plenty of time for things to shift.
UCLA is Looking Great
Even so, the fact that UCLA was able to land him despite that competition says a lot. Michigan’s recent success compared to UCLA makes this an even more notable win, and it shows how Chesney is positioning the program to compete with top-tier teams on the recruiting trail.
This commitment now moves UCLA to No. 18 in the nation for the 2027 recruiting class. With Brackney, the Bruins now have nine total commits, including multiple four-star prospects.
That group includes Colton McKibben, Khalil Terry, Zac Fares and Pole Moala. One thing is clear — UCLA is heavily targeting defensive players, which gives real insight into how Chesney is building this team.
This approach is refreshing, especially in an era where many programs rely heavily on the transfer portal. UCLA is not only recruiting nationally, but they are landing quality prospects, which should pay off long-term.
The bottom line is that UCLA has landed another strong linebacker for the 2027 class. Considering it is still early and the Bruins already have nine commits while sitting inside the top 20 nationally, it is clear Chesney has this program trending in the right direction.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.