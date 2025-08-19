Who is UCLA's Priority at QB for 2027?
The UCLA Bruins have been doing a great job when it comes to recruiting many different positions. They have done a great job in the 2026 class overall, as they have been looking for the best talent, and have landed the best talent. The UCLA Bruins have many different prospects on their board, but very few of them are in the 2026 class. This is because the UCLA Bruins have landed majority of the players that they will take the commitment of.
The 2027 class is the main focus for the UCLA Bruins, including the quarterback position. The Bruins are currently having to recruit the QB position for both the 2026 class, and the 2027 class, which is something that majority of the schools won't be doing. Many of the schools have already landed their 2026 QB, while many teams are starting to sort through QBs in the 2027 class, if they haven't already landed someone in the class. The Bruins have many different QBs they could go after, but one name is becoming more and more of a priority as the, as the field begins to sort out.
The Bruins has offered multiple different players at the QB position, but all except one player has announced their commitment. The only player that has yet to announce his commitment is the Bruins primary target at the position, Keegan Croucher.
Croucher is an uber talented prospect that has received offers from all over the country. One of his newest offers was the one that he received from the UCLA Bruins. The offer was no shock, as he is becoming one of the better players in the state of Connecticut. The Bruins is one of the better teams in his recruitment when it comes to effort at recruiting the prospect.
He is rated as a top 150 prospect in the nation. He is one of the better QBs in the class via rankings as well, as he is rated as the No. 10 QB and also the No. 2 prospect in the state (all ranking coming from 247Sports Composite). The Bruins have the chance to make a difference in this one, and if they keep making him a priority they will be in the running likely for a very long time. In the meantime, the Bruins will look to get him up for a game this season, but no date has been set just yet.