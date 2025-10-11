3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Commanding Win Over Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins' stunning win over Penn State last week wasn't just some stroke of luck. Tim Skipper is officially turning Westwood around after a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State.
The Bruins were firing on all cylinders Saturday morning, conceding an early 7-0 deficit, then responding with 38 unanswered points behind a commanding defensive effort and a staunch ground attack.
UCLA had its best running game of the season, and Nico Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.
Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.
Although the Bruins' rushing attack led the way, Iamaleava had yet another quality game, throwing for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing.
With that being said, let's get into our three takeaways from yet another impressive showing.
1. They Forgot About J(alen Berger)
Throughout UCLA's 0-4 start, returning redshirt senior running back Jalen Berger was quickly becoming buried in the Bruins' deep, yet underperforming backfield.
Turns out, all Berger needed was an offensive game plan that would optimize him and every UCLA running back.
Berger starred against his former team, rushing for 89 yards on 12 carries (7.4 average) and a touchdown. But his impact wasn't exclusive to the ground attack. He also caught two touchdowns.
The Bruins were searching for any spark in the backfield to take some of the weight off Iamaleava, and Berger made the case to be RB1 moving forward.
2. Talent Was Never The Problem
Urban Meyer said it best this week: "UCLA’s got bad players? Bullshit. Go watch the film."
Following these last two games, you've got to wonder what exactly DeShaun Foster was -- or wasn't -- doing.
We said it all offseason. UCLA has adequate talent. Foster did a great job of building a culture in Westwood, but Skipper executed what really mattered -- getting his talent to be... talented.
Even then, the Bruins' culture under Skipper feels indomitable.
3. Is a Bowl Game Within Grasp?
We don't mean to get too ahead of ourselves, but the Bruins need just four more wins to qualify for a bowl game. And the way they look now, I'd say that's a strong possibility.
Let's try and project their wins.
The Bruins have six more games this season -- vs Maryland, at Indiana, vs Nebraska, at Ohio State, vs Washington, and at USC.
It's a tough remaining schedule, but if UCLA continues on this track, I can see wins coming against Maryland, Nebraska and Washington, leaving it up to them to secure another upset to get that sixth win.
Who could it be against?
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.