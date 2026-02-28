Walking Through UCLA's Horrific Loss to Minnesota

1st Half

UCLA and Minnesota went shot-for-shot early. Langston Reynolds made an impact with a layup while grabbing a few rebounds. The Bruins also had to account for Cade Tyson , who knocked down a jumper to take the lead. Still, UCLA remained within reach as the game sat tied 7-7 with 17:09 left.

Minnesota began to pull away midway through the half. Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer off a UCLA turnover, and Cade Tyson added a second-chance three. It was clear Minnesota was capitalizing on opportunities — something UCLA struggled to do. The Golden Gophers led 21-15 with 12:56 remaining.

The Bruins responded with a strong run to take the lead. Tyler Bilodeau heated up and, along with Skyy Clark , sparked the offense. Jamar Brown hit a 3-pointer to tie the game, followed by another Bilodeau three to give UCLA the lead. The Bruins went up 30-27 with 8:20 left.

Donovan Dent then took over, driving coast-to-coast for a layup to extend UCLA’s lead to seven. At that point, it seemed like the Bruins had taken control of the first half. UCLA led 38-31 with 4:58 remaining, though Minnesota had proven it would not go away easily.

First Half Score: 41-40 UCLA

Second Half

Bobby Durkin picked up right where he left off, opening the second half with a 3-pointer to give Minnesota the lead. Eric Dailey Jr. responded by tying the game, but Langston Reynolds continued his strong play, answering with a bucket of his own. UCLA held a narrow 48-45 lead with 17:51 remaining.

Minnesota refused to go away. Cade Tyson added a layup, followed by an Isaac Asuma dunk, highlighting the challenge UCLA faced against the Gophers’ three key players. Both had already reached double figures. UCLA clung to a 50-49 lead with 15:33 left.

Minnesota regained the lead after another Asuma basket, which came off a UCLA turnover. The Bruins began to lose control, struggling with execution. Tyler Bilodeau stepped up, scoring back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 59-59 with 10:20 remaining.

The Golden Gophers then built one of their largest leads of the night. A Cade Tyson driving layup shifted momentum, pushing Minnesota ahead by six. However, Eric Dailey Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three. Minnesota led 67-64 with 6:15 left.

Tyson and Bilodeau traded baskets, but Reynolds remained a problem, hitting another jumper to extend the lead to six. Skyy Clark answered with a 3-pointer to cut it back to three, only for Durkin to respond and push the lead back to six. Minnesota led 73-70 with 2:07 remaining.

UCLA had one final opportunity. With 30 seconds left, Donovan Dent missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game. From there, Minnesota sealed it. It was a tough outing for the Bruins, as the Gophers closed it out, 78-73, with 11 seconds remaining.

FINAL SCORE- 78-73 Minnesota

