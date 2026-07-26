3 Bold Predictions for UCLA Football Fall Camp

With a rebuilt roster, particularly on the defensive line and at wide receiver, several newcomers should emerge during training camp. Several UCLA newcomers have received buzz since spring football concluded and continued into the summer.

Almost every UCLA starting position, except for quarterback and running back, appears likely to have open competitions in training camp. Nico Iamaleava provides UCLA stability at QB. Wayne Knight followed head coach Bob Chesney and the UCLA staff from James Madison as a transfer.

RB Wayne Knight Will Receive All-Big 10 Votes

● RB Spotlight ●



Wayne Knight



JMU ➡️ UCLA



• Knight was one of the top RBs in #CFB last season and getting him to follow over from JMU was a massive win by Coach Chesney. Last season Knight rushed for 1,373 yards 9 Touchdowns averaging 6.6 yards per carry and caught 40… pic.twitter.com/llG6lVsjzf — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 29, 2026

After a breakout season at James Madison in 2025, Knight should become the first 1,000-yard rusher for UCLA since Zach Charbonnet had 1,359 yards in 2022. Expect Knight to receive votes for All-Big 10. The preseason All-Big 10 team should be released at the end of next week after the conference's media days conclude in Chicago.

Knight will have a major impact on UCLA, improving on what was an anemic rushing offense in 2025. UCLA finished 85th nationally in 2025 , averaging 139.67 rushing yards per game. Knight ran for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns with 40 receptions for 397 yards and another score.

James Madison Transfer Landon Ellis Emerges as Top UCLA WR

Six of the top seven WRs on the projected UCLA three-deep depth chart are incoming transfers. Expect James Madison transfer Landon Ellis to edge past UCLA's leading returning receiver, Mikey Matthews, and others to become the favorite target of Iamaleava as training camp progresses.

Ellis had 36 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Ellis should provide UCLA with a downfield threat they nearly completely lacked during the 2025 season. UCLA projects to have a far deeper receiving corps entering the 2026 season than they had in 2025.

Edge Rusher Sahir West Dominates

West was a 2025 First Team Freshman All-American, the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, and All-Sun Belt Second Team. In 14 games, West had 45 tackles, led James Madison with 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks, with four passes defended and one forced fumble.

West should have a similar impact for UCLA on the defensive line. UCLA was last nationally in 2025 with 40 sacks and 10 sacks. West should force UCLA opponents to game plan for him. UCLA did not have a defensive player that opponents had to be concerned with in 2025.

In the initial ESPN Football Power Index, UCLA is ranked 64th. The Bruins are projected to finish with a 5.1-6.9 record.



This is quite comical. — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) July 10, 2026

Due to the infusion of talent through the transfer portal, particularly from James Madison , UCLA should have a significantly upgraded roster in 2026. Training camp should sort out which players separate themselves from their teammates.